Punjab Kings (PBKS) face a race against time for a place in the playoffs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. With just four wins in nine matches, PBKS have eight points and find themselves in the lower half of the table. The Mayank Agarwal-led side has been inconsistent and has not fired up to potential. After the auction, it seemed like PBKS had a strong side on paper but it has not reflected in their performance. Their batting has faltered while their bowling has also not been top notch.

Here's how PBKS might line up against GT:

Mayank Agarwal: The PBKS captain could only register 25 off 17 balls during their loss to Lucknow Supergiants. He has been inconsistent.

Shikhar Dhawan: The left-handed scored only 5 in PBKS' last match and needs to score big.

Jonny Bairstow: The power-hitter from England scored a 28-ball 32 but has to score a big knock to help PBKS garner a win.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: The Sri Lankan could score only 9 in the previous match. He will be aiming to build on his form in the upcoming fixture.

Liam Livingstone: After a good start, Liam Livingstone's form has wavered for Punjab. Against LSG, he scored only 18 off 16 balls.

Jitesh Sharma: The wicketkeeper-batter has been dependable for PBKS in IPL 2022 but against he was out for 2.

Rishi Dhawan: The domestic veteran was not out for 21 in the last match but has the potential to contribute more.

Kagiso Rabada: The Proteas pacer starred with 4/38 against LSG and will spearhead the bowling attack.

Rahul Chahar: Currently Punjab's second highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 with 12 scalps, the leg-spinner's performance will be closely watched.

Promoted

Arshdeep Singh: Keeping up with his form, the left-arm pacer was economical against LSG with figures of 4-0-23-0 against LSG.

Sandeep Sharma: The right-arm medium pacer was at his miserly best in PBKS' previous match, going for just 18 runs off his 4 overs and taking a wicket as well.