MS Dhoni yet again took the mantle of leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after Ravindra Jadeja decided to step away from the leadership duties in the ongoing India Premier League (IPL) 2022. Jadeja's stint as skipper didn't yield the desired results as CSK succumbed to successive losses which put them in the bottom half of the IPL 2022 Points Table. Now that Dhoni is again at the helm, CSK can be expected to be at the lethal best, something which was on show in the impressive 13-run win vs SRH in their last match.

With Dhoni's return as skipper, he is in line to break certain records with the bat. The former Indian skipper needs 6 more runs to become only the second skipper after Virat Kohli in T20 cricket to score 6000 or more runs.

Dhoni currently has 5994 runs in 301 matches (185 innings) at an average of 38.67, including 23 fifties. In his first match as the leader of CSK, the right-hand batter scored 8 runs off 7 balls vs SRH.

Kohli leads the list with 6451 runs at an average of 43.29 with 5 hundreds and 48 fifties in 190 matches (185 innings).

Promoted

Following Kohli and Dhoni is Team India and Mumbai Indians (MI) captain, Rohit Sharma. Rohit has so far scored 4721 runs at an average of 31.05.

It will be interesting to see if Dhoni can reach the milestone against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their next IPL fixture on Wednesday.