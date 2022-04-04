After relinquishing the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings, fans were left wondering about the future of MS Dhoni but the way he has performed so far in the ongoing IPL 2022 season, it is safe to say that the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper is far from done and still has a lot to offer for the franchise. In the opening fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders, Dhoni scored an unbeaten 50 and he followed it up with a quickfire 16 not out against the Lucknow Super Giants. Former India batter Mohammad Kaif believes that Dhoni "is not finished" and he still has a lot to offer for the four-time champions.

"Dhoni is not finished, he is a finisher. People have said his time his over and this could be his last IPL, but look at how he has batted, remaining not-out in both innings. This year we might see the Dhoni that we knew who used to start hitting boundaries from ball one," Kaif told Sportskeeda.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 season, Dhoni decided to give up the captaincy of the franchise and Ravindra Jadeja was announced as the new captain.

"He has left the captaincy on paper and there may not be under much pressure. So we might see the free-flowing Dhoni who used to hit the ball out of the stadium. The conditions are good, Maharashtra have good wickets and he will get pace and the way he hit that first ball six, shows that he is in good form," said Kaif.

"You will never be able to know what is going on in Dhoni's mind. If we talk about this IPL, there is a game after two days but Dhoni suddenly decides that Jadeja will be the captain. He is still fit and is scoring runs so it shouldn't be a problem," he added.

"Dhoni will not respond to messages on phone, but when on ground, you can talk to him about cricket and learn from your mistakes. He is basically an open book and a master of his trade as many go to him to learn," he said about Dhoni's helpful nature.

CSK need him to turn on the style, as they slumped to defeats in their first three matches of the season.

They lost the IPL 2022 opener against KKR, before being edged out in a high-scoring thriller by LSG.

In their third match, Punjab Kings thrashed them by 54 runs to make it a horror start to the season.

CSK, before this season, had never lost the first two matches of the season.