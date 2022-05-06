Ravindra Jadeja's decision to leave Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 came at a time when the team was struggling. His personal form too has not been great. Seeing all the factors, Jadeja took the call to relinquish the captaincy of the second-most successful franchise in the history of the tournament. MS Dhoni, who led CSK to four titles is back as captain. However, Jadeja's decision has impressed several former players including Graeme Swann and ex-Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri.

"We all have our favourite teams to play against and the fact that he has done well against RCB in the past is pretty important. It is such a big thing for Jadeja to admit that 'look, captaincy is out of my league. I am not comfortable with it. The male ego doesn't allow you to say it comfortably. So, the fact that he has done that and allowed MS to get back in is better for him, CSK and it is good news all around and honestly, I love him. I think he is brilliant. What he gives to any franchise is incredible. CSK would be half the side without him," Swann had said on Star Sports ahead of the CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 match in Pune on Wednesday.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri also agreed with Swann.

Promoted

"Good on him to go up and tell straight up that I can't handle it. It's something I am not used to. He has not captained at any level whatsoever. So it's good. I think we will see a different cricketer. He can do what he wants, that responsibility of being captain is gone and all three departments can come out full force," said the former India coach.

"Also, as a fielder, without having to worry who is going to bowl next, he will be devastating. Because he can turn games with run-outs. We have seen that time and time again. He is infectious with the way he covers that stretch on the field. He is like a bullet on the field," he said.