Rahul Tewatia's finishing skills have been pivotal in Gujarat Titans (GT) topping the points table in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The left-handed batter has often made the difference for the Hardik Pandya-led side staying at the crease till the end to take his side over the line. So far, he has scored 179 runs in nine matches with a strike-rate of 161.26. With his recent form, Tewatia has found many admirers including former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar.

He has even given Tewatia a special nickname, 'Ice-man'. Though Tewatia is getting runs for GT, he first came into the limelight after he hit fives sixes in one over for Rajsthan Royals against Punjab Kings in 2020 IPL.

"That assault on Sheldon Cottrell in Sharjah gave him the belief to do the impossible and the confidence that he belongs here. We saw the impossible (he did with the bat) the other day as well. There's no twitching or touching the pads (which shows a batter's nervousness) when he bats in the death overs. He just waits for the ball to be delivered and plays his shots. He's got all the shots in the book, but most importantly his temperament to stay cool in a crisis is brilliant," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"Reason why (I) call him the ice-man is because he just stands there (at the crease) and shows no signs of shrugs or whatever. He's composed, he's anticipating the deliveries and knows which shots to play. In his mind, he's ready that if the ball is (landing) there, he's going to play his favourite shot. And when he middles (the ball), it's always a six. That's what makes him the ice-man because he's not ruffled at all (with the situation)."

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif is also elated to see Tewatia's resurgence in the tournament. Kaif, who was part of the Delhi Capitals coaching staff when Tewatia was playing for the franchise, claimed from being a boundary-hitter, the left-handed batter has transformed into a six-hitter.

"Rahul Tewatia used to play as an all-rounder for Delhi Capitals and back then he provided a spin-bowling option along with Amit Mishra. He was a boundary hitter during his stint for Delhi but now he has transformed into a six-hitter. He has surprised us all for he has become 'Tewatia the finisher'. There has been a massive improvement in this player and he has achieved it with hard work and dedication," he said.