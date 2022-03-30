Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler felt delighted after the victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, on Tuesday. It was a clinical performance by Rajasthan Royals as they outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad in all three departments of the game to register a 61-run win here at the MCA stadium.

"It's a fantastic start. We are delighted with our first win in the bouts with excellent team performance and great contributions. We want to play an expressive brand of cricket and play the situation in front of them," said Jos Buttler during the post-match press conference.

"We have got a great core of Indian players. A lot of experience is there in the spin department, especially with Ashwin and Chahal. The fast bowlers are great. Prasidh Krishna bowled fantastic today and Saini is also doing great, so some bright future is there," he added.

The batter further praised SRH bowler Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and said that it was hard to face him.

"I found it hard work. He (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) is a fantastic swing bowler. I haven't batted for a while actually and then picked a finger injury but luckily had a good start over here. I have been working really hard in the nets and have been trying to find my rhythm," said the batter.

Rajasthan pacers wrecked havoc on Hyderabad batters as Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult reduced them to 9 for 3.

Sanju Samson led from the front scoring 55 from 27 balls to take his team's total to 210 for 6 in 20 overs. Samson bagged the 'Player of the Match' award for his blistering knock.