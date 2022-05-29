The IPL 2022 final will be played between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening. Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1, while the Sanju Samson-led side outclassed Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 to make their way to the summit clash. It would be interesting to see how both teams perform under high pressure in front of a jam-packed stadium.

Former India batter Suresh Raina has said that Gujarat Titans will have a slight edge over the Samson-led Rajasthan Royals as they have had a good 4-5 days of rest.

Speaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Suresh Raina said: "I think Gujarat Titans will have a slight edge over Rajasthan Royals in the finals because they've had a good rest of four-five days and also due to the tempo they've been in this season."

However, he said that the Royals should not be underestimated, especially with the kind of form their star opener Jos Buttler is in.

"I believe RR cannot be taken lightly because they are looking in sublime form and if Jos Buttler fires for one last time in this season, then it will be a huge bonus for the team. So it will be an epic clash. Also, the wicket has been brilliant here in Ahmedabad and we've seen a lot of strokes from the batters," the former Chennai Super Kings star said.

On the other hand, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith said that Rajasthan Royals would be the ones holding the advantage having played a game at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"I think the advantage Rajasthan Royals have over Gujarat Titans is that they've played a game on this surface. They have got used to the atmosphere, the outfield, the pitch, and the extra bounce. But I think it's a one-off game and (in matches like these) if someone from the big players stands to the occasion and puts up a massive performance, it gives a major boost to the side. Both these teams are laden with potential match-winners which makes the IPL Final most exciting," said Smith.

Smith also expressed his elation at the prospects of watching two of the best teams in the IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, clashing to lift the trophy in front of more than a hundred thousand spectators.

"It's going to be a great contest. I can't wait for it and I reckon the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be bigger than what it was in the Qualifier 2. You can imagine that atmosphere and that energy (on this venue) when there will be more than a hundred thousand spectators watching the game. We have two quality teams playing the epic final and two quality bowling units and some high-quality batting line-up on both sides. I think we are going to have an immaculate and exciting IPL 2022 Final," said Smith.