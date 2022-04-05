Ahead of the all-important IPL mega auction, SunRisers Hyderabad decided to retain three players -- Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik -- raising a few eyebrows with their choice of retentions. The team let go of superstars like David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan and Jason Holder to name a few. They then went on to splash Rs 6.5 crore on Abhishek Sharma, a player who had been with the franchise. While their decision to put faith in youngsters under the leadership of New Zealand's premier batter was applauded by many, it is yet to bear fruit in IPL 2022.

SunRisers Hyderabad had finished last in IPL 2021 and are yet to win a match in IPL 2022 after playing two matches. It's too early to say if their decision to put faith in youngsters like Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, and Abhishek Sharma has backfired but nonetheless the trio are yet to make a big contribution till now.

While Umran Malik's raw pace and ability to clock upwards of 150kmph is a lethal weapon to have, Samad and Abhishek Sharma have been underwhelming to say the least.

Many SRH fans too were left unimpressed by the duo's performance so far in IPL, and after the defeat to Lucknow Super Giants, took to Twitter to make their feelings known.

Please learn from the mistakes before completely loosing the hopes on playoffs

3 forcible changes required:

1. Tyagi in place of Umran

2. Gopal in place of Abhishek/Samad

3. Open the innings with Sundar & Tripathi/Markram

Let Umran practice in nets before getting into final 11 — Sai Chaitanya D (@DSChaitu) April 4, 2022

SRH retained Kane, Samad & Umran but dropped match-winners Warner & Holder

Warner was MoT in WT20 2021

While those retained players today:

Samad 0 (1)

Umran 0-39 (3)

Umran bowls 150+ but has no accuracy

Samad is yet to finish a game

Kane for 15cr?

Why not Smith or Raina for 2cr! — Lofra Archer (@LofraArcher) April 4, 2022

I haven't seen Abhishek Sharma and Abdul samad fire even once anytime..why the team always keeps them and get rid off good ones? — Srikanth Ravuri (@DrRavuri) April 4, 2022

How to waste - 30 crores = invest in umran Malik 4 overs - 39 runs and Abdul Samad - 0 runs!! Investment and finances went wrong @SunRisers #OrangeArmy #SunrisersHyderabad https://t.co/oLLWoQuNj9 — lucky prahalad reddy (@PrahaladLucky) April 4, 2022

Abhishek, Samad and Umran are the biggest LIABILITIES!!!!! Literally everyone else contributed today. Entha tondarga vellani peekesi Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Samarth/Vishnu Vinod ki chance isthe antha manchidi. Sagam season dobetti ardham cheskodam kante ippude peekeyi. — Abhinav (@trexbuffet) April 4, 2022

One of the biggest mystery of IPL is what is so good in Abhishek Sharma , Abdul Samad and Riyan Parag which SRH & RR can see but none of the fans could see or understand.Every year they disappoint and look very mediocre but no one knows why they r in the team ???? — Ashish (@ashishanya) April 4, 2022

Rival fans, though, took the opportunity to poke fun at SRH and did so by posting some funny memes.

Waiting to see when will Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad take responsibility#SRHvsLSG pic.twitter.com/orhITgGenD — Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) April 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Samad in the dressing room! pic.twitter.com/gSUcuTtr8m — Vikas Rai (@VikasRa69144233) April 4, 2022

When you retain Abdul Samad and Umran Malik instead of Warner and Rashid pic.twitter.com/jYr5oqBYw7 — (@anubhav__tweets) April 4, 2022

Le Abdul samad and Abhishek Sharma after looting srh for 3rd consecutive year #abdulsamad #abhisheksharma #SRHvsLSG pic.twitter.com/LIILUD2KF1 — Akash (@Akashreddy01) April 4, 2022

Back to back pleasing performance and we welcome Abdul Samad as n intern in our academy....... #IPL2022 #SRHvsLSG #Choker pic.twitter.com/c7BHISD8DT — The Choker Academy (@AcademyChoker) April 4, 2022

#SRHvLSG #LSGvsSRH #IPL2022



Still playing under the tag of learning Youngsters from last 3 IPL seasons.



Abdul Samad and Abhishek Sharma : pic.twitter.com/Zfydf5eka3 — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) April 4, 2022

Spent 20+ crores on Abhishek, Pooran and Williamson. Could have got Williamson for max 4 - 5 crores at the auction. Dropped the likes of Warner, Rashid, Bairstow. Retained inexperienced Umran and Abdul Samad for crores. @SunRisers are an absolute joke of a franchisee. #SRHvsRR pic.twitter.com/GuJj5wHwSc — Vinktesh 45 (@VinkteshR) April 5, 2022

Abhishek sharma, abdul samad, and vijay shankar contribution for their team pic.twitter.com/zHV9w314lb — Rahul Sarsar (@realRahulsarsar) April 5, 2022

On Monday, SunRisers lost to the Super Giants by 12 runs. Abhishek Sharma scored 13 off 11 balls while Samad was sent packing for a golden duck by Avesh Khan. The latter bowled an over as well, failing to pick up a wicket and going for eight runs.

In SunRisers Hyderabad's opening IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals, Abhishek Sharma struggled big time to get going before being dismissed for 9 off 19 balls. Samad, on the other hand, could score just 4 off 6 balls, dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal.

In that match Abhishek got to bowl one over but was plundered for 15 runs as RR ran out comfortable winners.

The SRH team management will be hoping and praying for the duo to come to the party sooner rather than later and if they don't, the captain and the coach have some tough decisions to take.