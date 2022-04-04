As Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs to keep up their perfect start to Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, former India head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on young batter Shubman Gill. The 22-year-old had got out for a duck in GT's first match of the season, but came back with a brilliant knock against DC to help his team post 170/6 against a fine bowling attack. Ravi Shastri hailed him as a "pure talent" and said he is one of the most talented cricketers in India as well as the world.

"He is pure talent. That guy is one of the most talented players in this country and in world cricket, to be honest," Shastri told host broadcasters Star Sports after Gill's knock of 84 against DC.

"Once he gets going he will score and he makes it look easy. He has got that punch, he's got the time and he has got the power to clear the ground," he went on to add.

"He is just made for this format of the game. It's just his shot selection, his rotation of the strike which he talked about himself. Very few dot balls today which took the pressure off him. And he's the guy who'll put the bad balls away," he said.

Gill faced just six dot balls in his 46-ball knock.

"He is very good on the short ball, the short-arm jab we saw in this innings of his. And this will do his confidence a world of good," Shastri said of his knock.

Promoted

This was Gill's highest score in T20 cricket.

Lockie Ferguson was the star with the ball for the Titans, as he took four wickets including that of Rishabh Pant, while Mohammed Shami struck twice in the 18th over as DC could only muster 157/9 in their chase.