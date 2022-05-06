Left-handed batter David Warner has been one of the most consistent performers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and he is the fourth highest-scorer in the cash-rich league overall with 5,762 runs in 158 matches. The opener who is now representing Delhi Capitals has four hundreds to his name in the tournament. In the ongoing season, Warner has registered 365 runs in eight games and is the fourth-highest scorer. The batter was at his best against SunRisers Hyderabad as he went on to play a match-winning knock of 92.

This season, the left-handed batter has registered four half-centuries but the three-figure mark has eluded him. However, speaking after the game against SRH, Warner said that he will leave scoring hundreds to Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler.

Buttler is the highest-scorer this season with 588 runs in 10 matches with the help of three tons.

"Hopefully they (his kids) are still asleep but I think they might be happy. But I still didn't get a hundred! Jeebiess, that's right! I'll leave that (the hundreds) to Jos," Warner said at the post-match presentation.

Earlier during the season, Warner had spoken about how his kids want him to score a hundred.

"The kids just want to know why I cannot get a hundred and why I cannot do it like Jos Buttler who is hitting sixes as well," Warner had said after the game against Punjab Kings where he had scored 60 runs.

Talking about the game between Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad, the former batted first and posted 207/3 in 20 overs owing to knocks of 92 and 67 from Warner and Rovman Powell.

Khaleel Ahmed then returned with three wickets as Delhi Capitals went on to win the contest by 21 runs.