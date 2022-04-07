It is a perfect homecoming for Australian opener David Warner as he returns to the franchise with whom he started his IPL career -- Delhi Capitals. The opening batter is expected to play his first match of IPL 2022 against the Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. The T20 World Cup-winning player will hope for a good showing with the bat for the Delhi Capitals and he would look to give the Rishabh Pant-led side their second win of the ongoing season. Ahead of the game against LSG, Warner said that he is excited to join the Delhi camp once again.

The Australian had started his IPL career with the Delhi franchise in 2009. Of course, it was known back then as the Delhi Daredevils.

"It's exciting to be back in the franchise which played a big part at the beginning of my IPL career. There are some familiar faces around and there are some new faces, so I'm excited to get into it," said the Australian in an official release.

When asked about his thoughts on Captain Rishabh Pant, Warner said, "I want to learn how to play the one-handed shots from Rishabh. He's a young guy learning the ropes of leadership and he has been an integral part of the Indian team as well. I am excited and I can't wait to be batting with him in the middle."

The left-handed Australian is also excited to work with head coach Ricky Ponting and he spoke about how the World Cup-winning captain commands respect within the franchise.

"Ricky has had a fair bit of success with DC. He was a great leader for Australia and now he has a lot of respect as a coach. I am looking forward to working with him. We just need to put our best foot forward and play a complete game. Fielding is the biggest component of the game and if we can hold our catches and field as well as we can, then we can go a long way in this tournament," said Warner.

Delhi had won their first match of this season, but they failed to back it up after facing a defeat against the Gujarat Titans. Delhi Capitals now have the services of Warner and Anrich Nortje and this will give the franchise much-needed ammunition.