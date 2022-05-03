Kolkata Knight Riders returned to winnings ways after losing five straight matches, getting the better of Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2022 match on Monday. KKR took a big gamble by dropping star all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who had made a huge impression last season. Iyer has had a torrid time in IPL 2022 and lost his place in the playing XI with KKR bringing in Anukul Roy. The decision paid dividends as Roy put in an impressive performance with the ball, giving away just 28 runs off his four overs with one wicket to his name.

Reacting to KKR's decision to drop Iyer, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said that the all-rounder could be going through a "second season syndrome".

"They have had to make couple of changes. Venkatesh Iyer, I was talking about giving someone a long rope. He has played what nine or 10 matches -- hasn't done anything with the bat or the ball. Could be a second season syndrome for him and that's the reason why they have decided to go in with someone like Anukul Roy," Gavaskar said in Star Sports' pre-match show.

Iyer had been a revelation last season for KKR, scoring 370 runs in 10 matches at a brilliant average of 41.11 and a strike-rate of 128.47. He had four half-centuries to his name in IPL 2021.

Iyer had also chipped in with the ball, taking a total of three wickets at an economy rate of 8.11. His performances helped in break into the Indian team.

However, in IPL 2022, Iyer has just not been able to get going. In nine matches played this season, he has scored just 132 runs at a dismal average of 16.50, which includes an unbeaten half-century.

His strike-rate of 97.78 this season also makes for grim reading.

With the ball in hand, it's been even worse for Iyer. He has bowled just three overs, failing to take a single wicket and an economy rate of 12.67.