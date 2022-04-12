Gujarat Titans suffered their first loss of IPL 2022 on Monday as they were beaten comprehensively by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Titans' captain Hardik Pandya scored a fluent half-century but their total of 162/7 was never going to be an easy one to defend and the Sunrisers reached the target with 5 balls to spare as openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma gave their team a good start.

Hardik, lost his cool in the field and had a go at senior India paceman Mohammed Shami, when the fast bowler didn't go for a catch of batter Rahul Tripathi while fielding at third man off the bowling of Hardik. It was the last delivery of the 13th over and Gujarat Titans at that point were desperately looking for wickets.

Watch: Hardik Pandya Loses His Cool At Mohammed Shami

Hardik Pandya was heavily criticised for losing his cool at pacer Mohammed Shami by cricket followers. Fans weren't happy with Hardik's reaction.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Dear Hardik, you are a terrible captain. Stop taking it out on your teammates, particularly someone as senior as Shami. #IPL #IPL2022 #GTvsSRH pic.twitter.com/9yoLpslco7 — Bodhisattva #DalitLivesMatter (@insenroy) April 11, 2022

Hardik pandya made me believe he has become cool and calm in captaincy for 1st 2 games but now when team is in pressure and some1 makes a mistake that too wasn't a big one he gets so angry which really effects the mind of the player

Last game with miller

Now with shami — STON.POST (@ston1post) April 11, 2022

Either Miller or Shami will gonna slap Hardik definitely and will be the most satisfying moment of this #TATAIPL2022 #SRHvsGT #IPL2022 — Shubham Sharma (@shubhaihum) April 11, 2022

Hardik Pandya was screaming at Shami for not taking a catch which wasn't exist....



That's why i hate these pandya brothers from heart #SRHvGT — frozen(@ein_scofield) April 11, 2022