Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
7.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! b Umran Malik.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Does not find the gap! Shorter and on middle, Gill pulls it to mid-wicket. Both the batters are seen waiting on the back foot.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Now goes short and on middle, Saha pulls but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket for one.
7.1 overs (0 Run) A 143 KPH delivery to begin with! On a length and angled into the pads, Saha looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
DRINKS! What a fabulous start this is with the bat by Gujarat. Wriddhiman Saha has taken the bowling to the cleaners so far and Shubman Gill is stringing along nicely as well. This is a dangerous sign for Hyderabad but there's a lot of cricket to be played and a couple of quick wickets will shoot up the asking rate right where Hyderabad want it to be. A fascinating passage of play awaits. Also, Umran Malik is now introduced into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Saha makes room! This is bowled shorter and outside off, Saha slaps it down to long off for one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) This time it is an easy run! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Fires it on middle again, Gill plays it to mid-wicket. Saha wants a run but is sent back.
6.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a massive hit! This is tossed up on off, Gill leans into it and hits it over the mid-wicket fence with the turn. What a shot.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Gill works it to mid-wicket.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
Spin for the first time as Washington Sundar comes on to bowl. Before he can bowl, he is getting his fingers taped. He did have his webbing split a few matches ago.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! On middle, length, Gill plays it back to the bowler.
5.5 overs (1 Run) A yorker now on middle, this is jammed down to long on for one.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Saha is taking the game away here! Another superb shot! Shorter and on the body, Saha steps out and pulls it behind square on the leg side for another boundary.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a poor delivery and put away! From around the wicket, this is angled on the pads, Saha works it fine and this one races away to the fence, fine leg fence for a boundary.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, Gill guides it through point and takes one. 50 up for Gujarat and they are off to a flier.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Two more! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for a couple.
