Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Lockie pulls his pace back and delivers it full and around off, Markram pushes it down to mid on for a run. At the halfway mark, Hyderabad are 84/2!
9.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! A shorter one down the leg side, Sharma tries to flick it but misses.
9.5 overs (1 Run) A good-length delivery, Sharma eases it to point and gets a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Drifting down the leg side, on a good length, Sharma fails to flick and it goes off his pads to mid-wicket.
9.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A shorter delivery down the leg side, Sharma leaves it.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Sharp delivery, short and on off, Aiden Markram slaps it from the back foot to deep cover. Finds the fielder and only a run comes.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) Change in pace, on a length and around off, Aiden steers it behind point for a couple of runs.
9.1 overs (1 Run) A fuller one on middle, Sharma hits it over covers and gets a single.
8.6 overs (0 Run) SAFE! Rashid dishes out a leg spinner, full and around off, Aiden Markram presses forward to push inside the line but misses. The keeper collects the ball and breaks the stumps. The appeal is made, it's referred upstairs. The third umpire first checks for the outside edge which is absent. The side-on angle then shows that Aiden never left his crease.
Is that a stumping? The umpires have gone upstairs to check. The catch will be checked first and there's no bat involved as shown on UltraEdge. The replay shows that Aiden Markram has his foot grounded the whole time and it is NOT OUT.
8.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, Sharma pushes it to long off and gets a single.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That's a cracking shot! Abhishek Sharma picks the googly early. It's full and right in the slot around off, Sharma goes against the spin but packs it with enough power to clear long on.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Googly, on the shorter side around off, Markram goes back and pushes it through covers for a run.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Sharma eases it to point and manages to get a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) A flatter one on middle, Sharma eases it to point and manages to get a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A shorter one on middle, Sharma defends it and the ball goes back to the bowler.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Very full on this occasion, it's been knocked down to long on for a run.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Lockie changes his angle for the left-hander. Comes from 'round the wicket and angles in a shortish ball on middle, Sharma drops it with gentle hands in front of square leg and crosses.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Aiden Markram drives it square of the wicket on the off side and picks up a single.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Back of a length, around off, Aiden Markram once again goes on the back foot and punches it sweetly through the line. This time he beats the diving cover fielder and sends it whistling to the fence.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a shortish ball on off, the batter stays on the back foot and punches it to covers. A good stop inside the ring.
DRINKS! The game is quite evenly poised at the moment! Hyderabad are going along at a good rate but have lost two important wickets. They will hope the two here can bat long and lay the platform for the ones coming in. Gujarat, on the other hand, will know a wicket or two and they will enter the lower order of Hyderabad that has not been tested so far. An interesting phase awaits. Also, Lockie Ferguson to have a bowl now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Another single to end the over. Flatter delivery, turning sharply into leg stump. Markram pushes it off the back foot down to long on.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, wristed through mid-wicket for one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) It's the wrong 'un this time from Rashid. On middle and turning in. The ball keeps a bit low but Markram manages to turn it through mid-wicket for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) A bit floated up, on off stump. Sharma gets down on one knee and slogs it well but finds the fielder at the mid-wicket fence. Single taken.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) Drops it short this time, around middle. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and pulls it through mid on for a couple of runs.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Rashid Khan comes into the attack and sees Sharma trying to use his feet. Khan bowls it quicker and fuller, on off. Sharma jams it out.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off and this is gently nudged towards short cover. At the end of the Powerplay, Hyderabad are 53/2! This is a good start for them but they have lost a couple of wickets.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Right on the money at 148.3 kph and Aiden Markram solidly defends it out.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, angled across the right-hander. Sharma dabs it down behind point and after a bit of yes and no, the batters scamper through for one.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Jospeh bends his back and bowls this one at around 149 clicks. The line is tighter on the off stump and this time Sharma fails to connect.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And again! This is even better from Sharma. Pitched up, outside off and at over 145 clicks. Sharma drives it on the up and smokes it through extra cover for back-to-back boundaries.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Joseph gets greeted with a sublime stroke! A length ball, outside off and Abhishek Sharma drives through the line of the ball, lifting it over cover-point for a boundary.
