... THE CHASE ...
Now the target is a really good one! Hyderabad have an excellent bowling attack and they will back themselves to defend this. Gujarat on the other hand, will have to bat really well if they are to chase this down. Can they do so? We will find out.
For Gujarat, Mohammad Shami was really good! He got the key wickets at the start but the bowling in the middle overs was not at its best. The likes of Rashid Khan and Alzarri Joseph leaked quite a few runs. They did manage to pull things back towards the end but the last over from Lockie Ferguson could well be the difference in this game.
The start was not great as they lost Kane Williamson and Rahul Tripathi early but Aiden Markram and Abhishek Sharma played wonderfully. They added close to 100 which laid the platform for the batters coming in. Both scored half tons but Hyderabad lost wickets towards the death and that pegged them back a little but Shashank Singh played brilliantly and gave them a superb finish.
What a finish to the innings! 18 from the last three balls and Hyderabad have got themselves to a brilliant score! Have to say, they will be heavy favorites heading into the second innings, especially with the bowling they have.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A hat-trick of maximums to end the innings and take a bow, Shashank Singh! This is pitched up, around off and is perfectly in the slot. Singh hangs deep and smokes it over the long off fence for a biggie. 25 runs came off the final over and Hyderabad end with 195/6!
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Cheeky as you like and Shashank Singh is turning it on tonight. Pacy delivery, it's a full toss on middle stump. Singh just shuffles past the off stump and ramps it over short fine leg. The ball goes all the way for a biggie.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The slower ball isn't working for Lockie Ferguson here. This is banged into the deck and around off. The ball sits up nicely and Shashank Singh just pummels it flat and over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Good alertness shown from the non-striker. Length ball, almost 150 clicks and outside off. Jansen gets it off the inside edge past the stumps and Wriddhiman Saha is able to stop it. Shashank Singh calls Jansen for the run and they make it with easy.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Good comeback from Ferguson! Full and wide, at 144.4 kph. Jansen is unable to get a bat on it.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Marco Jansen picks the slower ball and dispatches it a long, long way. This is angled into middle and leg, Jansen makes a bit of room past the leg stump and launches it over the long on fence for a biggie.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off and hurrying onto the batter. Jansen lofts it without much timing over mid on and picks up a single.
18.5 overs (0 Run) A bit of heat now from Alzarri Joseph! Quick bumper this time, at 146.4 kph and over off stump. Marco Jansen tries to dangle his bat at it but is well beaten.
18.4 overs (1 Run) This is outside off. Singh moves past the off stump and dabs it down towards third man for one.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length, on the body. Singh hops and tucks it away behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow! What a way to get off the mark from Shashank Singh. Joseph serves it full and outside off, at over 150 clicks. Singh drives through the line and creams it through extra cover for a boundary.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Top stuff from Alzarri Joseph and Hyderabad are losing their way here! Joseph balls this one on a good length and around the hips. Washington Sundar gets cramped for room and can't get it away. The ball comes off the thigh pads and back onto the deck. The batters scamper through for one but Joseph gets to the ball and hits the bullseye at the bowler's end. The decision is sent upstairs and Sundar is short of his crease. Marco Jansen will be the next batter to come in.
18.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is well down the leg side and Sundar seems to have missed his flick. Wide signalled but Alzarri Joseph is convinced there is a deviation but the umpire isn't interested. The replay confirms that there's nothing on it.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Huge, huge moment in the innings and this could well make a difference of 15 or so runs. Yash Dayal bowls this one on a length and takes all the pace off the ball. Dayal also pushes it a bit wider and Aiden Markram has to go chasing after it. Markram ends up skying it around the extra cover region. David Miller runs in from the deep and takes a safe catch. Markram departs after a great innings and Gujarat are on top of proceedings here. Shashank Singh comes in to bat now.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Sundar moves a bit leg side and Dayal follows him with a fuller one. Sundar gets it down to long on for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Lucky, very lucky. Slower delivery, fuller in length and outside off. Aiden Markram has creamed has the cover drive but Hardik Pandya makes a really good stop at covers to keep it down to just a single.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and wide, punched through extra covers by Markram. Rashid Khan runs around from the cover fence and keeps it down to a couple.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full toss but Dayal gets away with it. This is on the pads and Sundar only manages to flick it towards deep square leg for one.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Nicely bowled. Dayal runs in and delivers a slower ball. This is full and around off. Markram nudges it out on the off side for a quick run.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Pitched up, on off. Markram hammers it down to long off for a run.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FIFTY UP! Aiden Markram is going from strength to strength in this year's competition. This is banged in short, on off. Markram takes on the pull shot and seems to have mistimed it a bit. Rashid Khan on the mid-wicket fence starts to come in but the ball flies just over the ropes for a maximum.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Excellent stop from Yash Dayal. A yorker, close to the off pole and Washington Sundar plays a cheeky shot as he tries to just squeeze it past short third man. Dayal is quick to dive to his left and make the stop. Three runs saved there.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Cool as you like from Shubman Gill on the fence and Nicholas Pooran has to depart early. Full again from Mohammad Shami, on middle stump. Pooran doesn't quite get under it and ends up flat-batting it down the throat of Gill on the long on fence. Gill makes no mistake and Shami gets his third wicket of the night. Hyderabad losing a bit of momentum here at the moment. Also, Washington Sundar is the new man in.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss now, on middle. This is drilled down to long off for just one more.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Shami comes from 'round the wicket and serves a very full ball on middle. Pooran jams it out towards deep point for a single.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple of runs to end a successful over for Alzarri Joseph. This is on the pads and Markram clips it past square leg for a brace.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Another quick single and Pooran is just looking to keep the scoreboard ticking. Around off, nudged away with soft hands towards cover for one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and straight, Markram pushes it down to long on for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Pooran is off the mark! Fullish delivery on off at around 149 clicks. Poorna leans forward and bunts it out towards mid off for a quick single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Good bumper from Joseph! At around 141 clicks and on leg stump. Nicholas Pooran ducks under it.
DRINKS! Hyderabad have had a stronghold in the middle overs and Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram have put them well on course of a score of around 200. The wicket of Sharma though might prove to be very crucial but with Nicholas Pooran to come next, Hyderabad will feel confident. Gujarat will be looking to pick up more wickets and slow down the scoring rate.
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Dragged on! Alzarri Joseph comes back into the attack and gets the vital breakthrough for his team. This is full and on off stump from Joseph but at just 125.6 kph. Abhishek Sharma looks to take it and on goes for the booming cover drive. Sharma is undone by the lack of pace and the ball goes off the inside edge back on to hit the middle stump. Sharma has to depart after a brilliant innings and Gujarat have a bit of respite.
