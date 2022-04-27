Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) A bit lucky there Bhuvi. Short and very wide. Miller goes chasing after it but can't get it past Kane Williamson at the cover region. Just the single then.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Better from Bhuvi. Gull and straight, Tewatia digs it out to long on and collects a run.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bhuvi serves it wide again and Tewatis just throws his hands at it. Tewatia gets a good connection on it and the ball races away to the point fence.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Around middle, this is driven through mid on for a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Dropped! It was hit so hard that calling it a missed chance seems a bit harsh. Back of a length, around off. David Miller looks to pull but hits it straight back towards the bowler and Bhuvneshwar Kumar cannot hold on to it. This might prove to be a costly miss, who knows.
14.1 overs (1 Run) This is pushed wide of the off stump, Tewatia stretches his arms and slices it over backward point for one.
Change! Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back on now.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Length, around off and Miller pushes it towards covers. 69 needed now off 36 balls.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Around the top of off, Tewatia gets an inside edge back onto the deck and the batters scamper through for one.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky from Rahul Tewatia and he is off the mark. Short of a length, around off. Tewatia uses the pace of the ball and guides it very fine into the third man fence.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery, 147.6 clicks and angled into the pads. Tewatia looks to work it away but gets hit on the pads.
Rahul Tewatia walks out to bat!
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CASTLED! That is as stunning a yorker as one will see! Absolute jaffa from Umran Malik and Hyderabad have the wicket they needed so despeartely. Umran Malik steams in and serves it at 153 KPH and this one tails into the leg stump as well. Wriddhiman Saha moves past the leg stump, looking to squeeze it away but the heat on the ball is just too much to handle. The ball goes on to hit the base of leg stump and Mailk seems all pumped up. Brilliant knock though from Saha.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Pacy delivery, over 146 clicks and sliding into off stump. Miller gets it off the inner half of the bat towards mid-wicket for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) The call is for two but it will only be a single. On middle, driven through mid on for a run. 75 needed now off 42 balls, very doable for Gujarat. Hyderabad need wickets here.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Flatter delivery, around off and this is cut away by Miller through cover-point for a couple of runs.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Good fielding from Aiden Markram, keeps it down to a single. A bit shorter, on middle. Saha rocks back and lifts it right over the bowler's head. Markram from long on runs around and cuts it off.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! This is speared down the leg side and Pooran fails to collect it clenaly. The batters also scamper through for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Sundar knows Saha is looking for the big shot and hence holds this one back a touch. This is outside off and Saha eases it down to long off for one.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It's boundaries galore here from Wriddhiman Saha. This is tossed up, around the pads. Saha steps out and whips it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, angled into the pads. Miller nudges it towards short fine leg for a run.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Saha is back in the groove and Gujarat are back in it as well. Pitched up again from Jansen, a bit in the slot. Saha punches it uppishly and gets it just past the man at mid on for back-to-back boundaries.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Here comes the release shot from Wriddhiman Saha. This is pitched up on off, Saha thumps it right back over the bowler's head for a welcome boundary.
11.4 overs (1 Run) This is a low dipping full toss on the pads, Miller flicks it down to fine leg for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, angled across the right-hander. Wriddhiman Saha pulls it hard and along the ground but the man at mid-wicket makes a good stop. Just the single then.
11.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Jansen tries to go full and wide, a bit too wide though.
11.2 overs (1 Run) The required rate is starting to creep up now. Around the hips, tucked away nicely by Miller through mid-wicket for a run.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Jansen delivers it on a hard length around off. Saha pulls it down to deep square leg for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Another single to end the over. On middle, Saha moves past the leg stump and cuts it to sweeper cover for a run. 100 needed now in 54 balls.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Just keeping the scoreboard ticking here. Quicker delivery, darted into middle and leg. Miller backs away looking to pull but gets an inside edge back onto the pads. The ball rolls onto the off side and they scamper through for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter this time, on middle. Saha pulls it down to deep backward square leg for another single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) A touch slower through the air and sliding onto the pads. Miller tucks it 'round the corner for a run.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On off, Miller goes on the back foot but can't get it through mid off.
10.1 overs (1 Run) FIFTY! Flatter delivery, on off and turning in. Wriddhiman Saha knocks it down to long on for a single and picks up a single. This has been a brilliant knock so far and he now holds the key for Gujarat.
