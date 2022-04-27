Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Good running. Around the top of off, tucked away towards mid-wicket for a quick single.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Short this time, on the body and this is pulled down to fine leg for one.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wriddhiman Saha is making full use of the fielding restrictions here. Another cutter from Jansen but it's just too full and in the slot. Saha stands tall and lifts it over mid off for a boundary.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Full again, around off. This is driven through mid off for a single.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled. Slower delivery this time from Jansen, on a fuller length and around off. Gill looks to dab at it but the ball slides across and beats him past the outside edge.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery, around off. Gill pushes it towards mid on.
Change! Change of ends for Marco Jansen!
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Pitched up, outside off and Wriddhiman Saha goes inside-out over extra cover for yet another boundary.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Pace on this time. A touch fuller, around leg stump. Saha looks to tuck it away but gets rapped on the pads.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Nice change up from Natarajan. It's the slower ball, pushed wide of the off pole and Saha is beaten all ends up.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Length this time, sliding across the batter. Gill works it through covers for a run.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wristy from Shubman Gill and the boundaries are flowing here. Full and straight, classy drive through mid-wicket and Gill picks up a boundary.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Early call of 'no' from Shubman Gill. Pitched up on middle, Gill flicks it straight to mid-wicket.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easily done! This is down the leg side, Saha just works it the man at backward square leg and picks up yet another boundary. Gujarat are off to a blistering start here.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Gill is playing is role well here by just rotating the strike. Outside off and Gill taps it with the swing towards covers for one.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Sliding into the pads, flicked away behind square on the leg side for a single.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wriddhiman Saha is going after the bowling and so far it is coming off for him. Shorter in length, Saha steps down the track and pulls it past square leg for a boundary.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Length this time, on off. Gill bunts it out on the off side with soft hands and picks up a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Lovely away shape on this occasion. Fuller and outside off, Gill can't get a bat on it.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, over middle. Gill works it towards mid-wicket for one. 19 runs off the over!
1.6 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Just last match, Marco Jansen was having a ball in his first over and tonight it has been a disaster up until now. Jansen puts in extra effort but ends up spilling it down the leg side. Nicholas Pooran puts in the dive but the ball runs away into the fine leg fence.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Lovely! Jansen tightens his line around off and angles it across the right-hander. Shubman Gill looks to have a poke at it but the ball zips past the outside edge.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length this time from Jansen, on leg stump. Saha hops and dabs it down on the leg side for a single. Smart batting from him.
1.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Even better this time! Marco Jansen errs in line and serves a half-volley on the pads. Wriddhiman Saha picks it up and dispatches it over the backward square leg fence for a maximum.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Here comes the first boundary of the innings. Pitched up, on off. Wriddhiman Saha fetches it and whips it over square leg to find the fence.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Jansen starts off with a length ball, around off stump. Gill plays it on the up and towards mid off for a quick single.
Who will bowl from the other end then? Marco Jansen it is. He too has been brilliant with the ball for Hyderabad.
0.6 over (1 Run) Gill is off the mark as well. This is a bit short and wide, Gill eases it towards deep point for a run. Tidy start from Bhuvi, just 2 runs off the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Right on the money from Bhuvi. Fullish delivery, shaping into middle and leg. Shubman Gill solidly defends it out.
0.4 over (1 Run) Wriddhiman Saha gets off the mark and Gujarat are underway. Just short of a length, around off. Saha wrists it to the right of mid on and sets off for a quick single.
0.3 over (0 Run) The inswinger now. Shaping in sharply from around off and Saha gets right behind the line of the ball to make the block.
0.2 over (0 Run) A touch fuller and wide, shaping away a long way. Saha looks to guide it past the slip cordon but gets beaten by the movement.
0.1 over (0 Run) Bhuvneshwar Kumar is on the mark straightaway. Starts off with a length ball, around the top of off. A bit of shape on it as well. Wriddhiman Saha nudges it towards cover-point.
