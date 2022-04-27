Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are ready for play! The two umpires stride out to the middle, followed by the players from Gujarat. Hyderabad openers Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson walk out to bat for the first time in this stadium this season.
Nicholas Pooran is up for a quick chat. Pooran says that his current form is due to him knowing exactly what the team needs from him. About Aiden Markram, he says that they have played together for Punjab as well and reckons Markram is a hard worker and is happy that both he and Markram are able to do well. Pooran then talks about the hierarchy in the batting order and there is a set role for everyone in the team which helps. He adds that he wants to stay in the present and do whatever the team requires from him.
Kane Williamson, the captain of Hyderabad, says they have enjoyed chasing but they knew there will come a time when they'll have to chase and they are looking forward to it. Informs about one change as Washington Sundar comes in for Jagadeesha Suchith. Adds Umran is keen to go and he is fit and ready.
Gujarat skipper, Hardik Pandya says they are not sure why they will be bowling, they have done well batting first and bowling first. Mentions the wicket here does play a few tricks at the start and they are hoping to make use of it. Mentions with the lineup they have, it will be better to bat second. Informs they are playing the same team. Ends by saying if needed he will bowl.
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Washington Sundar (In for Jagadeesha Suchith), Shashank Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan and Umran Malik.
Gujarat (Unchanged XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Abhinav Manohar, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal and Mohammad Shami.
TOSS - It's time for the toss and it is won by Gujarat. They will have a BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Matthew Hayden is pitchside. Haydos says that the square boundaries are 62 meters and 67 meters with the straight boundary being over 70 meters. He adds that the wicket is quite dry but is very, very hard. Mentions that the totals in the last few matches here haven't been high which might be a sign to bat first.
Gujarat have lost just the one game so far and that was against Hyderabad earlier on in the tournament. Since then, they are on a three-game winning run and will be looking to make it 4 today. Hyderabad on the other hand, have been unbeatable. After losing two to begin the tournament, they now have won 5 in a row and will look to make it 6. Two sides with excellent bowling attacks, this is promising to be a cracker.
The Indian T20 League is moving along quickly as we head into game 40. It is a clash between two sides, Gujarat and Hyderabad, who have done exceedingly well so far. Just the two points separate these two and they sit in the 2nd and 3rd position respectively. The side which wins the game tonight has a chance to go on top. Who will come out on top?
... MATCH DAY ...
