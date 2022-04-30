Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Slower in the air, on off. Sai Sudharsan pushes it to long off for a single. 94 needed now from 60 balls!
9.5 overs (1 Run) Goes flatter and quciker on middle. Pandya punches it to long on for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) A full toss on middle. Sai Sudharsan sweeps it to deep backward square leg for a single.
An update to clear all the confusion regarding the previous no ball. The on-air commentator, Simon Doull reads out the rule that basically states that the wicket-keeper needs to have his gloves behind the stumps from the moment the ball comes into play which is when the bowler starts his run-up. So, the call was spot on from the third umpire.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played by the youngman! Slower in the air, on middle. Sai Sudharsan just whips this off his pads over mid-wicket for a boundary.
9.2 overs (1 Run) This is flatter on middle. Pandya works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery on middle. Pandya gets well forward and blocks it.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Pandya pushes it to long on for a single. 102 needed from 66 balls!
DRINKS! Gujarat were cruising along nicely but once Wriddhiman Saha fell, the scoring rate fell a bit. Shubman Gill after a slow start was just starting to find his stride but has got out at the wrong time. Bangalore have done well to pick up a couple of wickets and will now look to pile on the pressure. 103 runs are now needed in 67 balls and with that being said, Hardik Pandya walks out to bat.
8.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! This time Shahbaz Ahmed gets his man and is all pumped up! This is the arm ball, lands on a length around middle and just keeps on coming in with the angle. Shubman Gill looks to tuck it leg side but the ball skids through and raps him on the pads. There is a huge appeal from the keeper and the bowler and the finger is raised. Gill reviews it after consulting his partner. No bat involved as seen on UltraEdge and Ball Tracking shows up three reds. Gill has to go and Bangalore making a comeback here.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Big hit this time and this will help Gill and Gujarat. A low full toss on leg. Gill whips this over deep square leg for a maximum.
Shubman Gill has been adjudged caught behind but he has reviewed it straight away. The third umpire is checking and UltraEdge shows that there is no bat involved and the keeper has his gloves in line of the stumps and the third umpire has signalled a no ball. Bangalore players are not happy with the decision but a Free Hit will follow.
8.4 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Gill was given out there but it turns out to be a no ball as the glove was in the line of the stumps as the ball goes past the bat. A big repreive for for Gill and Gujarat. It is short and outside off. Gill looks to cut but misses. However, there is an appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Gill takes a review and the UltraEdge shows no bat involved. However, it is given as no ball as the gloves are in the line of stumps and Gill will continue.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and wide outside off. Gill goes back and cuts it past point for a boundary. This is what Gujarat need from Gill, nicely played this one.
8.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and flatter. Sai Sudharsan works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off. Gill cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) On the pads and fuller. Sai Sudharsan clips it to fine leg and comes back for the second run. 116 needed now from 72 balls.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter one again, on off. Sai Sudharsan blocks it out.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) A flatter delivery on leg. Sai Sudharsan goes back and flicks it towards deep backward square leg for a couple.
Sai Sudharsan is in at number 3.
7.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Wanindu Hasaranga strikes in his first over and Bangalore get their first wicket. Saha departs after a fine knock. A slighty shorter length delivery on off. It is a googly and Saha goes back to punch it towards the extra-cover region. However, he mistimes it and the ball goes straight into the hands of Rajat Patidar at long off. Gill has failed to get going at the other end and that brought pressure on Saha to go for a big one and that has brought a wicket for Bangalore.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Drifts on the leg stump this time and Gill sweeps it to deep backward square leg. A single taken.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off with a tossed up delivery, on off. Gill gets forward and defends it.
Wanindu Hasaranga to have a bowl now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Just four from the over! On a length, on off at 122.4 kph. It grips off the surface and hits Saha high on his bat as he defends it. 121 needed from 78 balls.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Lands another length ball, around off. Gill punches it to covers for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) A short ball at 134.4 kph, on off. Saha skips down the track and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle and leg this time. Gill works it to right of long on for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, around off. Gill looks to defend it off the front foot but gets beaten by the lack of pace again.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Patel starts with a slower delivery at 116.9 kph. A length ball, around off and Saha gets the inside edge onto his pads as he looks to defend. A single taken towards the off side.
Harshal Patel comes into the attack now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the Powerplay and a good over for Gujarat! Back of a length, outside off. Saha pushes it towards point and takes a single. Gujarat are 46/0 after the Powerplay! They need 125 runs now from 84 balls!
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Saha batted brilliantly in the last game and he has started off nicely again today! Back of a length, on off. Saha pulls it towards the mid-wicket region for a boundary. Picks the length quickly and sends this one away towards the fence without much fuss.
5.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Siraj bangs it short on middle. Saha lets it go as it is too high and the umpire calls it wide.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, around off. Saha steers it towards point.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot, very nice shot! Shorter length outside off. Saha just lifts this over the in-field in the cover region for a boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Saha skips down the track and looks to pull it away but misses.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Tight run! A length ball, on off. Gill pushes it to mid off and sets off for a single. Makes it cmfortably in the end as the fielder misses the shy at the bowler's end.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Gujarat Titans, chasing a target of 171, are 78/2. The live updates of Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score, Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.