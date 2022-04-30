Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) Four!
9.5 overs (1 Run) A touch fuller and outside off at 149.7 clicks. Kohli presses forward and just eases it through cover-point for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Better length from Ferguson this time. Around the top of off, punched towards extra cover.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good anticipation from Kohli and he is in the groove now. Banged in short and wide, Kohli gets it over backward point and picks up a boundary.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Virat Kohli gets a good connection and clears the man on the long on fence for a maximum. This is a juicy full toss and Kohli takes full advantage of it. The fifty partnership also comes up between these two.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Kohli is struggling a bit with anything short at the moment. This is banged in and angled into the body. Kohli looks to pull but gets hurried on and gets hit on the body.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Another googly from Rashid but the length is pulled back this time. Rajat Patidar does pick it up and goes for the slog again but gets an inside edge back onto the pads.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Close to the off stump and full again, Kohli pushes it towards covers for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker one from Rashid, almost a yorker on off stump. Kohli jams it back towards the bowler.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Very full, on leg stump. Patidar heaves it through square leg for one this time.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rajat Patidar gets hold of one and it travels the distance. Tossed up, around off and it is the googly. Patidar gets low and slogs it with the spin. The ball goes a long way over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, eased through mid on for a single.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant fielding from Hardik Pandya and he has certainly saved two runs there. Full and straight, Rajat Patidar makes a bit of room past the leg stump and creams it to the left of extra cover. Pandya dives in and makes a half-stop. Two runs taken.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter this time, outside off. Kohli looks to cut but the ball flies off the outside edge down to the man at third man. Single taken.
7.4 overs (0 Run) This is a good start from Lockie Ferguson as he isn't allowing Kohli to get onto the front foot. Back of a length, outside off and this is dabbed down to cover-point.
7.3 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, flicked straight towards square leg.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Ferguson goes a bit wider and almost clocks 150 kph. Kohli looks to drive but mistimes it badly back onto the deck.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Ferguson starts off with a shortish ball around off at 144.4 kph. Kohli punches it off the back foot but straight to the man at cover.
Lockie Ferguson is brought into the attack now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Kohli leans in and works it through mid-wicket for a single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) On off and Kohli pushes it with the turn towards extra cover.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Rajat Patidar looks to go big but doesn't get underneath it. This is very full, Patidar drills it down to long on and rotates the strike.
6.3 overs (1 Run) A bit slower through the air and sliding onto the pads. Kohli tucks it behind square on the leg side for one more.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Tad shorter this time, on middle. Patidar whips it through mid-wicket for a run.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Rashid starts off with a fuller delivery around off. Kohli drives it along the ground towards wide long off for a single.
DRINKS! Gujarat got rid of Bangalore skipper, Faf du Plessis early but since then Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar have bulit a good partnership here. Kohli, especially, is looking in fine touch and Bangalore fans would be hoping that he scores a big one today. However, Gujarat have a good bowling attack and they would be looking to make in-roads in this middle phase. Rashid Khan is into the attack now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Another single to end the over and at the end of the Powerplay, Bangalore are 43/1! This is full and straight, Kohli punched it firmly towards mid on for a quick single.
5.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, clipped away towards deep square leg for a run.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length, angled across the right-hander. Kohli nudges it past cover-point for one more.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Sangwan pulls back his length a touch and bowls it straighter. Patidar tucks it through mid-wicket for one.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rajat Patidar with a glorious front-foot punch! On off, Patidar hits it on the up and back past the bowler for a lovely boundary.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Good, positive running! Length ball, on off. Kohli is well out of his crease as he just punches it towards mid off for a single.
