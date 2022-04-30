Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Bangalore were definitely a few runs short at the halfway stage and it has cost them dearly in the end. They also failed to pick up wickets in the Powerplay which allowed the opposition to get off to a good start. The wickets did come in the middle overs and Shahbaz Ahmed bowled exceptionally well. At the death though, the experienced trio of Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood just couldn't stem the flow of boundaries and Bangalore succumbed to a third defeat in a row.
Guess what? Gujarat have done it again! Rahul Tewatia and David Miller have pulled off yet another heist for Gujarat to make it 8 wins out of 9 nine and no team in the history of the competition has more points after nine matches than Gujarat.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahul Tewatia finishes it off in style! The finisher does it again! What a partnership and what a team Gujarat are! They are just never out of the game and these two with a clinical chase here have proved it again. It is full and outside off. Rahul Tewatia stays deep in his crease and lifts this over extra-cover for a boundary. Gujarat win by six wickets!
19.2 overs (1 Run) Scores are level now! Back of a length, around off. Miller steers it towards third man for a single.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary for Miller and just 2 needed now! It is a full delivery on off. Miller gets under it and hits it wide of long on for a boundary.
19.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is full and wider outside off. Miller lets it go. Wide called by the umpire.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ohh...what a shot from Rahul Tewatia! He is doing it yet again! Brings the equation to 7 from 6 ball now. A slower ball, on off. Rahul Tewatia dances down the track and slams it over deep extra-cover for a maximum. The games looks almost done and dusted now!
18.5 overs (1 Run) A short ball on middle. Miller pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Patel goes for a yorker this time, misses his length slightly and it ends up being a full ball. On middle and leg. Rahul Tewatia looks to paddle it and gets an inside edge of his blade to short fine leg. The single is taken but Bangalore review. UltraEdge shows no bat involved and Gujarat will get the single as Tewatia will continue.
18.3 overs (1 Run) A shorter length delivery on off. Miller pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) A slower length ball, around off at 114.7 kph. Rahul Tewatia punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) A length delivery, around off. Rahul Tewatia pushes it towards deep point and the batters try to come back for the second. The throw from the deep is wide and that allows a second run to be completed easily.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary to end the over and 17 runs from it! Again the short ball on middle. Miller rocks back and pulls it toward the deep square leg fence for a boundary. 19 needed from 12 balls now.
17.5 overs (1 Run) A knuckle ball, on off. It is shorter in length, on off. Rahul Tewatia pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary now and pressure on Bangalore here! Fifty partnership also comes up in just 30 deliveries. A fullish delivery, around off. Rahul Tewatia drives it through covers for a boundary.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! You cannnot bowl there to Rahul Tewatia! A fuller delivery on the pads. Rahul Tewatia just lifts this off his pads over the fine leg fence for a maximum.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Lovely slower delivery again! Knuckle ball, on a length, around off. Rahul Tewatia gets beaten by the lack of pace as he looks to punch it away.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, on off. Rahul Tewatia pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a couple. it was a slower one from Josh Hazlewood.
Josh Hazlewood (2-0-9-0) comes back in probably to bowl the 18th and 20th over.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Just 7 from the over! A slower length delivery, around off. Rahul Tewatia punches it to sweeper cover for a single. 36 needed from 18 balls!
16.5 overs (1 Run) Just a single now! On a length, around off. Miller pushes it to mid off for a single.
16.4 overs (0 Run) A slower short ball this time and a dot ball! It is around off and Miller looks to pull it but gets the bottom of hus blade.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, on middle. Miller pulls it to deep backward square leg for a couple.
16.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Patel goes full and wider outside off. Miller tries to reach it but misses.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Rahul Tewatia works it to deep backward square leg for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Miller punches it to covers for a single.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Bangalore took the review but in the end it is four leg byes and Gujarat now need 43 runs from 24 balls! A fullish delivery, around off. Rahul Tewatia gets across and looks to paddle it, he misses. The ball hits his pads and goes towards the fine leg fence. However. Bangalore take a review and the UltraEdge shows no bat involved. The Ball Tracker rolls in and it shows that the ball is missing the off stump. So four runs for Gujarat.
Faf du Plessis asks the keeper if there is glove involved but eventually does go for the review for an lbw decision. The third umpire checks UltraEdge and finds no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows that everything is good but the ball is missing off stump by a fair bit. NOT OUT is the decision and Tewatia will carry on.
15.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Not enough room for Rahul Tewatia to guide it away again and he gets the inside edge of his blade onto his pad.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ohh...this is not what Bangalore needed! A mis-field from Mahipal Lomror who has been so good in the field so far. Siraj goes back of a length, around off. Tewatia steers it towards third man. However, the fielder there Mahipal Lomror misfields and the ball goes through him for a boundary.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gujarat are getting boundaries at regular intervals here! Back of a length, around off. Rahul Tewatia backs away a bit and steers it towards the backward point fence for a boundary.
15.2 overs (1 Run) This is full and outside off, Miller drills it to sweeper cover for a single.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Short and wide, outside off. Miller cuts it to deep point for a couple.
