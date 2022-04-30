Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
We are back for the chase!
...THE RUN CHASE…
Right then, Gujarat have a modest total to chase here. They are an in-form team and are high in confidence. Can Bangalore bowlers step up and defend this total to give their team those crucial two points? The chase is coming up in a while. Stay tuned.
Pradeep Sangwan is down for a quick chat. He says that he is happy to make a comeback after 3-4 years and mentions that the wicket gripped a bit at the start which helped. Adds that the wicket is very good for batting now and the heat was tough to deal with but was happy to bowl three on the trot at the start to help his team. Ends by saying that the team should be able to chase it down.
Gujarat have some big names in their bowling lineup but it was Pradeep Sangwan who got the big wicket of Faf du Plessis in his first over early in the game. Wickets did not come in the middle phase but Gujarat bowlers never let the game drift away from them. Sangwan came back to break the second wicket partnership and after that wickets kept falling at regular intervals. The death bowling was spot on from Gujarat bowlers apart from the last over from Alzarri Joseph who was expensive today. Overall, Gujarat have done pretty well here. Sangwan was the pick of the bowlers for them as he gave away just 19 runs and took two wickets in his four overs.
Bangalore came into this game on the back of two consecutive lacklustre batting performances and needed a good start to their innings. However, their skipper, Faf du Plessis went early without troubling the scorers and Bangalore needed someone to step up. Rajat Patidar joined Kohli and both started building a partnership. The youngman Rajat was the aggressor while Kohli also went about his business at a decent rate. However, the 99 runs partnership was broken in the 15th over as Rajat departed after his fifty and soon Kohli too followed him after getting to his first fifty of the season. Maxwell played a handy cameo in the end but Bangalore failed to get the kick on they needed in the death overs on this high-scoring ground.
Fine finish by young Mahipal Lomror in the last over of the innings. It has taken Bangalore to 170 but is this enough? It's an afternoon game and Bangalore have a fighting score on the board. Brabourne is a high-scoring ground and Gujarat bowlers will be pretty pleased with their efforts. Coming into the last 6 overs, Bangalore had 9 wickets in hand and they would have hoped for a better finish in the death overs. Bangalore though have a good bowling lineup themselves and runs on the board can always be crucial and let's see how things pan out.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! No cables involved this time and Alzarri Joseph has something to rejoice about. This is in the slot again, around off. Mahipal Lomror looks to launch it over the long on fence but only gets the height and not the distance. David Miller settles under it at the long on fence and takes a good catch. Bangalore end with 170/6!
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky from Lomror and this is a very handy knock from him. Length ball, around off. Lomror shuffles across and gets it over the man at short fine leg for a boundary.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) SAFE! Full and straight, Mahipal Lomror whips it firmly towards the cow corner fence. Lockie Ferguson races to his left from long on and cuts it off. The batters push hard for two and they seem to have made it. The umpires do go upstairs but the replay shows that Shahbaz Ahmed is well in.
Mahipal Lomror has been caught here but the umpires are checking whether the ball has hit the cable on the way or not? Yes, it has. So Mahipal Lomror survives and it will be a dead ball! The umpires check for the second time because it is not the cable of the spidercam but some other satellite cable. The decision though remains the same.
19.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is spilled way beyond the tramline and Lomror is unable to reach it. Wide called.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! In the slot and dispatched! On off, Mahipal Lomror is deep in his crease and smokes it high and handsome over the long on fence for a welcome biggie.
19.2 overs (1 Run) A loopy full toss from Joseph, this is angled well wide of the off stump. Ahmed has to reach out and can only pick up a single towards deep point.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Around the hips, Mahipal Lomror tucks it away towards square leg for a run.
Alzarri Joseph will bowl the last over.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Ferguson angles this one into the left=hander from 'round the wicket. Lomror makes a bit of room but gets cramped and the ball comes off his pads. The ball goes behind the stumps and a leg bye is stolen.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another full toss from Ferguson and this time he does get punished. Around off and this is slapped away to the right of the man at extra cover for a boundary.
18.4 overs (0 Run) A yorker this time, on off. Lomror digs it out.
Mahipal Lomror is the next man in.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Rashid Khan with a stunner to dismiss Glenn Maxwell! Lockie Ferguson serves a low full toss on middle stump and Maxwell clears his front leg looking to go big leg side. The bat turns in his hands a bit and Maxwell ends up lofting it towards the extra cover region. Rashid backtracks and dives to his left to take a brilliant catch over his head. Maxwell has to go and this could make a sizeable difference in the final total.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Full and wide this time, Glenn Maxwell squeezes it behind square on the off side and the ball runs away to the backward point fence.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Ferguson starts off with a slower delivery, floated wide of off stump. Maxwell drills it to the right of mid off and the fielder over there fumbles a bit as he puts in the dive. The batters race back for the second.
Lockie Ferguson is back on. Three overs for 26 runs so far.
17.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Maxwell pushes it down to long on for a single and will keep strike for the next over.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glenn Maxwell with a signature switch hit. Flatter and on off, Maxwell gets in position early and hits it flat, the ball goes one bounce into the cover fence.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Full and wide, Shahbaz Ahmed drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
Shahbaz Ahmed is the next batter in.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The plan to hold back Rashid Khan has worked wonders for Gujarat and the dangerman Dinesh Karthik departs early. This is on a shorter length and on middle stump. It is the googly and Karthik looks to pull it aerially off the back foot. The ball goes off the top edge and Mohammad Shami takes a dolly of a catch at short fine leg.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Rashid floats it up a bit on middle stump. Maxwell makes room and hits it down to long off for a run.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Karthik paddles it towards short fine leg for a quick single.
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Glenn Maxwell gets hold of another one and this has ended up being a productive over for Bangalore. Banged in halfway and Maxwell has muscled the pull shot all the way over the square leg fence for a biggie. 15 off it.
16.5 overs (1 Run) On a good length, around off. Karthik eases it off the back foot through covers and gets off the mark with a single.
Dinesh Karthik is the next man in.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Cleaned up! Just when Virat Kohli needed to up the ante, Mohammad Shami has undone him with a good yorker. Kohli premeditates and moves way past the leg stump. Shami goes full and on off stump. Kohli fails to reach the ball and it goes on to hit the base of off stump. Kohli has to depart after a well-compiled innings and this is yet another timely wicket for Gujarat.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Length again, around off and at 141.3 kph. Maxwell slogs it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Fullish delivery, in the slot around middle. Glenn Maxwell is deep in his crease waiting for it and whacks it well over the mid-wicket fence for a huge hit.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Just short of a length, around off and this is hit down the ground for just a single. The batters thought about the second but decide against it.
Mohammad Shami (3-0-24-0) is back on.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Top over from Joseph, just 4 runs off it. Length ball, around off and Glenn Maxwell attempts the reverse hit but makes no connection. Bangalore need boundaries and they need a lot of them.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball, a bit slower and on off stump. Kohli uses his wrists to pull it behind square on the leg side for one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! This is good bowling from Joseph. Maxwell looks to make a bit of room leg side but Joseph follows him. The ball hits Maxwell on the body and rolls onto the off side. They scamper through for a leg bye.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Pacy delivery, around the top of off and Kohli whips it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. This is played towards third man for just a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Good start from Joseph, a short ball banged in on middle and leg. Maxwell moves past the leg stump and lets it go.
