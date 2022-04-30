Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Bravely tossed up from Hasaranga but he gets it very full on leg stump. Miller makes room and drives it firmly down to long on for a single.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, around off and this is tapped onto the off side for a quick single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, flicked straight to mid-wicket.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Well bowled but poorly fielded. Flatter one, on leg stump. Miller gets a leading edge back towards the bowler and Hasaranga lets it through. Single taken.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! Floated up, around off. David Miller makes room and whacks it inside-out over the extra cover fence for a maximum. One of the shots of the day this.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! David Miller decides its time to go and picks up a boundary. Around middle, Miller makes room past the leg stump and slog-sweeps it one bounce into the cow corner fence. This will ease the nerves a bit.
13.6 overs (0 Run) And again! Another dot ball to end a tidy over from Mohammed Siraj, just 4 off it. Slower and bowled into the pitch, around off. Tewatia looks to uppercut but misses. 71 needed now off 36 balls!
13.5 overs (0 Run) Slower again, banged into the deck this time but it is outside off. Tewatia plays and misses.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Length this time, Siraj takes the pace off it and slants it across the left-hander. Tewatia looks to cut but misses.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot from Rahul Tewatia but not the ball you would like to bowl to this man. A low full toss on leg. Rahul Tewatia flicks it through the backward square leg region for a boundary.
13.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off and Tewatia pushes it out on the off side.
13.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! A fruitful review from Rahul Tewatia and Gujarat and he survives! Mohammed Siraj starts off with a fuller delivery, around leg stump. Tewatia looks to work it away but the ball skids on and raps him on the pads. The umpire raises his finger but the review is taken. There is no bat involved as confirmed by UltraEdge but Ball Tracking shows that it is just pitching outside leg stump.
Mohammed Siraj is back on. He has gone for 20 runs in his two overs so far.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Floated up, on leg stump. Tewatia drives it through mid-wicket and gets off the mark with a single.
Rahul Tewatia is the next man in.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The substitute keeper Anuj Rawat shows good presence of mind to take the catch and Gujarat lose yet another wicket. This is the wrong 'un from Wanindu Hasaranga and the ball skids across the left-hander. Sai Sudharsan looks to cover-drive but gets an outside edge. The ball goes off the keeper's gloves and loops up behind. Rawat is quick to compose himself and takes it on the second attempt. Bangalore on top of proceedings here. 76 needed off 43 balls!
12.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, worked through square leg for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Was there an edge on it? No, there wasn't! Quicker delivery and it is the leg spinner, on leg stump and turning in. David Miller goes past the leg stump again but misses as the keeper fumbles.
12.2 overs (0 Run) A tad shorter, on leg stump and turning in. Miller makes room past the leg stump but fails to get it away.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, around middle and leg, Miller blocks it out.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another poor delivery to end the over from Harshal Patel. This is slow and halfway down the track, down the leg side. Sai Sudharsan has all the time in the world to pick his spot and pull it into the fine leg fence. 77 needed now off 48 balls!
11.5 overs (1 Run) Patel switches back to over the wicket and angles it across the left-hander. This is tapped away onto the off side for one.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Harshal Patel switches to 'round the wicket and serves a half-volley outside off. David Miller frees his arms and drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! Another off-cutter, fuller and around middle. Sudharsan looks to drive but the ball grips in the surafce. Sudharsan ends up chipping it right back over the bowler's head for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Length again, slower and outside off. Miller cuts it through the point region for a run.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, angled across the left-hander. Sudharsan gets a bottom edge towards cover-point and picks up a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Another productive over from Shahbaz Ahmed comes to an end, 5 runs and a wicket off it. On the pads, flicked through square leg for a run.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Miller moves a bit inside the crease to put off the bowler. Ahmed de;ivers it full and wide, Miller squeezes it behind square on the off side for a quick single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, around leg stump. Sudharsan nudges it on the leg side and turns the strike over.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, Miller works it through square leg and picks up a single.
David Miller walks out to the middle now.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Shahbaz Ahmed gets the big fish and is turning the game on its head! This is speared into middle stump and Hardik Pandya just can't resist going after it. Pandya can't get underneath the ball and ends up flat-batting it towards the long on fence. The ball is hit very hard but straight down the throat of Mahipal Lomror who takes a sharp catch. Ahmed gets his second wicket and Bangalore piling on the pressure now. 93 needed off 58 balls!
10.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Sudharsan rocks back and works it past square leg for a single.
