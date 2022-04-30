Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
13.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FIFTY for Rajat Patidar! Good knock from the young man, he has taken a lot of pressure off Kohli at other end with some good shots. Back of a length, on off. Rajat Patidar stays on the leg side of that delivery and slams it wide of mid off for a boundary.
13.3 overs (1 Run) A full delivery on middle. Kohli flicks it to deep backward square leg for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) A slower length ball, outside off at 122.5 kph. Rajat Patidar gets across and looks to scoop it away. He gets the inside edge onto his pads and a run is taken towards short fine leg.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Lockie Ferguson serves this full on middle. Kohli pushes it to long on for a single.
DRINKS! The middle phase has gone pretty well for Bangalore so far with Virat Kohli getting to a half-century but he needs to change gears now. He has been helped big time from the other end with Rajat Patidar taking on the bowling and pressing the issue. It is a high-scoring ground so Bangalore will need to keep this up but Gujarat will know that a couple of wickets here and they will be right back on top of proceedings. Also, Lockie Ferguson is brought back into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A full delivery on middle. Kohli skips down the track and drives it to long on for a single.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Great running! On a length, on middle. Kohli works it with soft hands towards long on and comes back for the second run.
12.4 overs (1 Run) A full delivery on off. Rajat Patidar hits it hard and the ball falls just short of long on for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Virat Kohli! It took a long time coming but it is finally here and now he would be looking to kick on from here! A fuller delivery on middle. Kohli works it left of long on for a single. The crowd is happy and so are the players in the Bangalore camp. Just the innings he needed to get his confidence back and he can be dangerous in the back end of this innings now.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around leg. Rajat Patidar looks to pull it but misses. The ball hits his thigh pad and a leg bye is taken left of the keeper.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding from Alzarri Joseph. This is a short ball, on the body. Patidar pulls it off the top edge over short fine leg but Joseph chases it down and prevents the boundary. The batters pick up a brace.
Mohammad Shami is back on.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A flatter and quicker delivery on the shorter side. Patidar looks to pull it but the ball goes off the inside edge back to the keeper. It hits Saha on his leg and a single is taken towards short fine leg.
11.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Kohli pushes it to long on for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter delivery on middle. Patidar goes back and slaps it to long on for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) A googly on middle. Kohli pushes it to long on for a single.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Very good running! A fuller delivery on off. Kohli drives it uppishly towards Rashid Khan. The ball goes left of Khan and he fails to pouch it. The speed of the ball is slowed as it goes to long off and couple of runs taken.
11.1 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Patidar looks to go big downtown but gets the bottom of his blade to long on for a single.
Rashid Khan to bowl from the opposite end now.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Firmly hit by Kohli but straight to mid off. Back of a length, on off. Kohli drills it hard but to mid off. 12 runs from this over and Bangalore have gained some momentum now.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Patidar makes room again and slaps it to deep cover for a single.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not where he intended but it's still in the gap and a boundary for Rajat Patidar! On a length, on middle and leg. Patidar makes room and looks to heave it across the line. The ball goes off the inside half of his blade to the square leg fence.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rajat Patidar is finding his groove now! Joseph bangs it short on middle at 140.5 kph. Rajat Patidar picks the length early and pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A short delivery on off at 140.7 kph. Kohli pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Kohli stands tall and defends it towards the leg side.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 14.1 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore are 110/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Everything related to Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score. Do check for Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.