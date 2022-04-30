Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed away towards covers for one more.
4.5 overs (1 Run) A bit short this time from Hazlewood and Wriddhiman Saha launches into the pull shot. The ball goes behind square and seems to be racing away to the fence but Mahipal Lomror is very quick to reach it from the square leg fence and keeps it down to just a single.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Length, close to the off pole. Gill dabs it down on the off side and picks up an easy single.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Can't find the gap! Fullish delivery, outside off and this is driven straight to the man at extra cover.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, around off but not short enough to pull. Saha does go for it but gets a bottom edge onto the off side. They scamper through for a quick run though.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Saha looks to fetch it and pull but mistimes it towards wide mid on.
Josh Hazlewood will continue. Can he provide the breakthrough here?
3.6 overs (0 Run) This is quicker through the air and on the pads again. Gill tucks it away straight to square leg and sends back Saha who wanted a single.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Drifting onto the pads, Saha steps out and whips it towards deep square leg for one.
3.4 overs (1 Run) On off, Gill shows the full face of the bat and knocks it down to long off for a single.
3.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, Gill pushes it towards mid on.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter this time, tighter on off stump. Saha works it off the back foot through extra cover for one.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shouts of 'catch it' but this is well in the gap. Ahmed floats it up wide of off stump to start with and Wriddhiman Saha creams it uppishly through covers for a boundary.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Tidy start from Josh Hazlewood, just 5 runs off it. This is angled into off stump, Saha plays it with soft hands towards cover for a quick single.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Gill looks to pull but gets no timing on the shot. The ball goes towards mid-wicket and a single is taken.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off and this is tapped on the bounce towards cover-point.
2.3 overs (1 Run) This is outside off, Saha opens the face of the bat and steers it down to third man for a single.
2.2 overs (2 Runs) Good running. Short of a good length, on middle. Saha with a short-arm jab gets it past mid-wicket but the man at wide mid on cuts it off. Two taken.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Hazlewood starts off with a good length ball, around off and there's just a bit of away shape on it. Saha stays deep and dabs it towards backward point.
Will we see another over from Glenn Maxwell? No, Josh Hazlewood is into the attack now.
1.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length, slanted in from around off. Gill hangs back and pushes it out towards covers.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Better from Siraj. A touch fuller and on off. Gill blocks it off the front foot.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Siraj drifts onto the pads again and this is just too easy for Shubman Gill. Length ball, on the pads and just tapped away behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
1.3 overs (1 Run) The ball is just racing away on this outfield. Length again, around off. Saha drives it behind square on the off side for a single.
1.2 overs (1 Run) A bit too straight from Siraj yet again and this is tucked away leg side for a single.
1.1 overs (2 Runs) Two is the call straightaway and they will get it with ease. Around the top of off, Gill just eases it through mid-wicket for two.
Mohammed Siraj will start from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Lucky! Short and wide again, Gill cuts it hard but the man at point makes a brilliant half-stop to his left. Single taken. 10 runs off the first over and it's a good start for Gujarat.
0.5 over (0 Run) Ooh, what happened here? Maxwell angles this one across the right-hander and the ball stays a touch low. Gill looks to hit across the line but gets comprehensively beaten.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Shubman Gill gets off the mark with a boundary as well. On middle, Gill sweeps and sweeps it fine. The ball goes behind square and rockets to the fence.
0.3 over (0 Run) Flatter delivery, on off. Gill blocks it out.
0.2 over (1 Run) On middle and leg, nudged away behind square on the leg side for one.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor start from Glenn Maxwell with the ball and Wriddhiman Saha is off the blocks in style. Short and wide, cut away past the diving point fielder for a boundary. Gujarat are up and running.
