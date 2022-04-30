Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
1.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Wriddhiman Saha b Pradeep Sangwan.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery again, on middle. Faf du Plessis works it towards the leg side.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Ohh...lovely delivery! On a good length, around off. It goes across Faf du Plessis and beats him off the outside edge of his blade as he looks to defend.
1.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Kohli guides it towards third man for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Lands slightly short on middle. Kohli defends it off the back foot towards the off side.
Pradeep Sangwan who is making his debut for Gujarat to bowl from the opposite end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Dot ball to end the over but a good one for Bangalore! Lands on a length, around off. Faf du Plessis drives it without much timing towards the off side. 10 from the first over!
0.5 over (1 Run) Quick single this time! On a length, on off. Kohli with a big stride forward and defends it towards the off side for a single.
0.5 over (1 Run) WIDE! Shami bangs it short but down the leg side. Kohli lets it go.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in a row now for King Kohli! It is on the pads and bread and butter stuff for Kohli. He flicks it past square leg for another boundary. These two boundaries will give him a lot of confidence.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Virat Kohli gets off the mark in style and the crowd erupts! Shami pitches this up, on off. Kohli leans forward and drives it past mid off for a boundary.
0.2 over (0 Run) Shami goes full again, around off this time and finds some swing. It shapes away from Kohli as he looks to defend and gets beaten off the outside edge.
Mohammad Shami has a bit of an issue in his run-up and now Dominic Drakes is running out with the tape. The bowlers generally use the tape before the start of play to mark their run-ups and maybe, Shami is just adjusting it a bit now. We are good to resume play now.
0.1 over (0 Run) Shami starts with a fullish delivery on off. Kohli leans forward and defends it off the middle of his blade towards the off side. Interesting battle this between two stalwarts of Indian cricket!
We are ready for play! The two umpires make their way out to the middle followed by the players of Gujarat. Skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli are set to open the batting for Bangalore on this hot summer afternoon. Mohammad Shami has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
Rashid Khan is down for a chat. He says that it was a great feeling last time around and was happy to be on the winning side. Adds that the team is not dependent on one individual and every time someone steps up and takes responsibility. Mentions that it will be a bit hard fasting and playing the game in this heat but has prior experience playing in similar conditions in Dubai so will manage.
Hardik Pandya, the skipper of Gujarat, says that he was just thinking that he has come quite a long way and he is proud of himself (Playing his 100th Indian T20 League game). Tells that they would have liked to bat first because of the heat but it would not natter as the pitch will remain same. Mentions that preparation has been mainly to stay fresh and ready for the game and informs that they have two changes with Pradeep Sangwan coming in for Yash Dayal and Sai Sudharsan for Abhinav Manohar.
Faf du Plessis, the skipper of Bangalore, says that they will have a bat first. He adds that it is a day game and hence the factor of heat will come into place and doesn't want the players to be burnt out when they come out to bat. Mentions that hopefully, the wicket gets slower later on. Adds that they have had a couple of bad games which is fine and they have high-quality individuals in their side and it is just a matter of believing in them and things will turn around. Informs that they have made one change in their side.
Gujarat (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Sai Sudharsan (In place of Abhinav Manohar), Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Pradeep Sangwan (In place of Yash Dayal).
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror (In place of Suyash Prabhudessai), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Bangalore. They have elected to BAT first.
PITCH REPORT - Matthew Hayden is pitchside. Haydos says that the size of the ground is huge with square boundaries being 79 meters and 69 meters and the straight boundary being over 80 meters. Adds that the bowlers can use the big boundaries and it generally swings here but in a day game, the spinners will have a better outing. Adds that the batters will still enjoy as it is a belter of a pitch and it will be a high-scoring game.
Bangalore, on the other hand, need their batting group to step up, if they want to get their campaign back on track. Their bowling group is doing decent job at the moment but the lack of form shown by the batters is hurting them big time. They are up against one of the strongest bowling attack of the tournament and things are not going to get easy for them. Can they lift themselves up and get those two crucial points from this game? Or will Gujarat continue to march ahead? We shall find out. Toss and team sheets in a while.
Gujarat have been the team to beat this season and it has been the never-say-die attitude of Hardik Pandya and his boys that has been the most impressive. They have pulled off victories from the jaws of defeat on numerous occasions this season and would be looking to continue the momentum ahead.
It's Super Saturday time, folks! Welcome to the first encounter of the day, where Gujarat wil go head-ho-head against Bangalore in game 43 of the season. Gujarat are sitting at the top of the table with 14 points in their kitty while Bangalore will be looking to get back to winning ways after poor outings in the last two games.
... MATCH DAY …
