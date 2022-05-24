Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Jos Buttler b Obed McCoy.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Around middle and off, on a length, Pandya helps it through mid-wicket and collects a single.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Timing and placement. Short in length and outside off, Hardik Pandya stays on the back foot and cracks it wide of backward point for a boundary.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! A wayward bouncer, down the leg side, Pandya leaves.
Obed McCoy is into the attack now.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! Full and floated, around off, Matthew Wade brings out the reverse sweep and places it through the gap between short third man and backward point. Spoils a great over.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Terrific delivery. Loopy and around off, turning back in a mile, Wade goes back to cut but is cramped for room. He somehow keeps it out to covers.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, forced down to long on for a run.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Goes on the back foot to a short ball and strokes it past the cover fielder for a run.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted and outside off, Wade slices his drive towards point.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Pandya goes back and punches it through covers for a run.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Presses forward and pushes a full ball to covers.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Skidding down from leg, Wade tries to flick but misses and is hit on the pads.
The skipper, Hardik Pandya walks out to bat.
7.4 overs (1 Run) OUT! GILL IS RUN OUT! A big mix-up and Gujarat have lost a needless wicket. Floated delivery, full and around middle, Shubman Gill works it with gentle hands towards mid-wicket and scampers back for the second run. Matthew Wade takes a start but then stops. Shimron Hetmyer attacks the ball near the circle and fires a throw at the bowler's end. Devdutt Padikkal goes to collect it and breaks the stumps in a jiffy. Gill is not even in the frame. He walks back disappointed.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter on middle, Wade goes back and tucks it through mid-wicket for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Skidding down the leg side, Wade tries to work it off his pads but misses. A good take by Samson.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Brilliant stop! Short in length and outside off, Wade goes back to cut but fails to beat the point fielder. Yashasvi Jaiswal dives to his right and saves a certain boundary.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker and fuller on off, Shubman Gill eases it down to long on for a run.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Floated and full, wide outside off, Wade leaves it thinking it to be wide. But it's not.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy and full, around leg, Gill clips it through mid-wicket for a run.
6.4 overs (1 Run) A touch short and on off, Wade is on the back foot as he turns it towards mid-wicket for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, helped towards backward square leg for one.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, fuller in length, defended.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, driven through covers for a single.
DRINKS! This is the highest Powerplay score for Gujarat this season and it is exactly what they needed while chasing a big score in a crunch game. They lost the in-form Saha early but these two have been positive and the momentum is on Gujarat's side now. Rajasthan need to break this partnership and a couple of tidy overs will help bring some pressure back on Gujarat. Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl after the break...
5.6 overs (1 Run) Floated and full, around off, Wade pushes it towards wide mid off for a run. 17 from the over and Gujarat have amassed 64 runs in the Powerplay for the loss of one wicket. 125 needed more.
5.5 overs (0 Run) A slider around off, on the shorter side and it skids into the batter, Wade goes back and pushes it to covers.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter through the air, on middle, Gill works it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It's raining boundaries here. Fuller and around leg, Shubman Gill flicks it across the line and finds the gap past square leg.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped! Ashwin cuts down in his length, delivers it short and around off, Shubman Gill rocks back and slaps it through point.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That's a clinical blow! Full and flighted, around off, Shubman Gill advances down the track, makes some room and lifts it inside-out over extra cover for a biggie.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Ashwin begins with a delivery down the leg side, Gill tries to sweep but misses.
