Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
Devdutt Padikkal walks in next.
9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one of those Sanju Samson's dismissals. He holes out at long on after a brisk knock yet again!
9.4 overs (1 Run) A flatter one on middle. Buttler works it to deep square leg for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Bit of turn there! Lands around middle and leg, and it straightens a bit. Samson looks to work it towards the leg side but gets the leading edge towards long off for a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Darted on middle and leg. Buttler skips down the track and looks to go for a big one. However, he gets the inside half of his blade and the ball goes towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off. Samson makes a bit room and dances down the track. Hits it firmly towards long off for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, on middle. Samson goes back and works it towards long on for a single. Brilliant over, just 2 from it.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Slower and a googly that pitches on off. Samson gets well forward and defends it.
8.4 overs (0 Run) This is pushed quicker on middle. Samson blocks it out.
8.3 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Buttler knocks it down to mid-wicket for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten again! Lands around off. Buttler plays for the googly but the ball turns away and beats Buttler all ends up. Completely foxed.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery! It is fuller and around off. Turning away a bit. Buttler looks to drive but misses.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is poor bowling and Samson is not going to miss out! It is short and wide. Samson stays back and cuts it hard through point for a boundary. 12 from the over!
7.5 overs (1 Run) Angling into leg and it is an easy single for Buttler as he tucks it towards deep square leg.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Kishore targets the stumps and goes flatter. Samson goes back and works it towards long on for a single.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap, too much width and Samson is at the top of his game! Shorter and around off. Samson waits for it and cuts it through backward point for a boundary.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Kishore with a fullish delivery on middle. It is a bit slower and Buttler nudges it towards mid-wicket for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Darted on leg, Samson works it to deep backward square leg for a single.
Another change in bowling. Sai Kishore to roll his arm.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! Khan with a flatter one on middle. Samson pushes it to long on for a single. A tidy start from the Afghan!
6.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and around off. Samson cuts it towards deep point. Wade in the deep runs to his left and dives near the fence to keep it to just two. Good fielding!
6.4 overs (1 Run) Angling into middle and leg again. Buttler nudges it to deep mid-wicket for another single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Khan with a googly on middle and it is quicker too. Buttler defends it off the back foot.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Samson steps down the track and pushes this delivery on middle past the bowler for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Khan starts with a flatter delivery on middle. Buttler goes back and works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Strategic break. It has been all Sanju Samson so far. The early fall of a wicket has not deterred Rajasthan as their skipper has come out with aggressive intent. Jos Buttler also played a few nice shots but has flown under the radar. The Englishman can switch gears any time but is happy to play second fiddle at the moment. Let's see how things pan out in the middle overs. Here comes Rashid Khan...
5.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Samson goes back and blocks it. Solid in defence there, Sanju! 13 from the over!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Good delivery. Joseph goes fuller and outside off. Samson does not make much foot movement and looks to drive it but misses.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is the talent of this man, when he gets going it is very hard to stop him. 50 up for Rajasthan as well! Joseph bangs it short and delivers it around leg. Samson stays back and pulls it over deep backward square leg for a maximum.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and angling into leg. Samson looks to work it towards the leg side but misses and the ball hits his body. It rolls behind and narrowly goes away from the stumps as Sanju escorts.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sanju Samson is looking in supreme touch today! Stand and deliver stuff! A length ball, on off. Samson just stays in his crease and tonks it over long on for a biggie.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Joseph starts with a back-of-a-length delivery, angling into the body at around 146 clicks. Buttler just awkwardly manages to defend it towards the leg side for a single.
