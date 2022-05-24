Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! David Miller, take a bow! GUJARAT ARE IN THE FINAL! Pandya hugs Miller, the other Gujarat players join them.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Killer Miller doing it again for Gujarat! Slightly short in length, around middle, David Miller turns inside the crease and spanks it all the way over deep mid-wicket. 4 needed off 4 balls.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This one has been pulverized! Prasidh Krishna puts it in the slot, around middle and fuller in length, Miller gives it the full whack of his blade and smokes it over wide long on. 10 needed off 5 balls.
Prasidh Krishna to bowl the last over! This is going down to the wire.
18.6 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! Outstanding from Obed McCoy. Clever change in pace, delivers it full and wide outside off, Pandya winds up for a big shot but misses. Brilliant stuff from the West Indian! Just 7 from the over. 16 needed off the last over.
18.5 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR MILLER! His 12th in the Indian T20 League. Short again, around off, Miller powers his pull shot to deep square leg for a run.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Slower one, short and around leg, Miller is early into the swing of his bat as he tries to pull. It takes his gloves and rolls behind to the keeper.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BOOM! Obed McCoy goes full and around middle, David Miller uses the depth of his crease and bludgeons it through extra cover for a cracking boundary.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around leg, Hardik clears his front leg but is cramped for room. He forces it somehow in front of square on the leg side and collects a single. Two good balls from McCoy so far.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off, Miller eases it down to long off for a run.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Short in length and outside off, Miller punches it to deep cover for one. 11 from the over, Gujarat continue to keep things under control. 23 needed off 12 balls.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THIS IS HUGE! Chahal tries to stay away from the batter's hitting zone but Miller has used his reach to attack this one. Full and flighted, wide outside off, Miller gets across, fetches it from there and launches it into the top tier at wide long on. 24 needed off 13 balls.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Fires it flat and around leg, Pandya helps it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Bowls it short and wide outside off, David moves across the stumps again and tries to punch it through the line. He mistimes his shot off the bottom part and the ball travels to long off. Only a run.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted one, around middle, Hardik stays back and forces it down to long off for a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter, wide outside off, Miller walks across the stumps and slaps it t deep cover for a run.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back to bowl his final over. This is crucial in the context of the game. Can Chahal deliver?
16.6 overs (1 Run) Aerial again but safe again! Short and on off, Miller pulls it in the air, without much timing but it falls in no man's land at deep mid-wicket. Just a single. 9 from the over, 34 needed off the last three overs.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Pandya turns and pulls it to deep square leg for a run.
16.4 overs (1 Run) JUST SHORT! Pace off from Obed McCoy as he delivers it short and wide outside off, Miller is early into the shot and plays it aerially towards extra cover. Yashasvi Jaiswal dives but it falls short of him. They cross.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Around leg, on a length, Hardik works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle, Miller clears his front leg and whips it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap! Slower delivery, full toss around off and dipping into the batter, Miller gets back to punch it through the line but it takes the outside edge and speeds away from the backward point fielder.
DRINKS! Gujarat have paced this chase perfectly so far! The required rate is well under their control and with finishers like Pandya and Miller in the middle and a couple more to follow, it is safe to say that Gujarat are the favourite at the moment. However, a couple of tidy overs and a wicket or two can change the momentum completely as we are down to the final four overs now, to determine our first finalist of the Indian T20 League, 2022. Obed McCoy is back on.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for one. Boult is done with his four overs. 43 needed off 24 balls.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Shimron Hetmyer comes up with a great stop this time! Short in length and outside off, Miller punches it firmly to sweeper cover. Shimron Hetmyer moves across to his left, slides and stops the ball. Saves two.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Well stopped by Parag! Fuller in length and around middle, David Miller whips it to wide long on. Riyan Parag scoots across to his left, dives and parries it towards the fielder running across to his right from deep mid-wicket. Saves two.
15.3 overs (0 Run) This one deviates after landing. A knuckle delivery, around off on a length, Miller doesn't pick it, plays inside the line and gets beaten.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Aerial but safe. Slightly short and around leg, Pandya checks his flick shot and plays it aerially through mid-wicket. Takes a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off, Miller pushes it through covers for a single.
Match Reports
- Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 19.3 overs, Gujarat Titans, chasing a target of 189, are 191/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Everything related to Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live score. Do check for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.