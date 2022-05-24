Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) Six!
19.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on middle. Parag hits it to long on for a single.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) A fullish delivery, outside off. Parag slashes it towards deep backward point as the bat comes off his hands. They take two runs though. The umpires check for a short run and finds the Parag has done enough to call it two runs.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! In the slot, and Buttler gets his first maximum of the innings! Full delivery on off. Buttler stays deep in his crease and launches it straight down the ground for a biggie. 13 from the over, Rajasthan will be pushing for 190 here!
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy from Buttler again but he gets the boundary! Length delivery and it's a cutter from Shami. Buttler looks to heave it over the leg side. However, he gets the thick outside edge over short third man for a boundary.
18.4 overs (1 Run) A length delivery on middle. Parag works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Riyan Parag walks in next.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! This time Shami gets the wicket and Shimron Hetmyer departs without troubling the scorers much today! It is very full and angling into middle from 'round the wicket. Shimron Hetmyer looks to go for a big shot down the ground. However, he fails to get enough power and elevation on this shot and ends up hitting it straight to Rahul Tewatia at long on. He takes the catch and the dangerous finisher of Rajasthan is gone early.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Rashid Khan drops a tough chance here! A shorter-length delivery again, around off. Buttler looks to heave it towards the leg side but gets a big top edge. The ball goes in the air towards mid-wicket. Khan runs forward and dives to catch it but fails to pouch it. A single taken.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Shami starts with a short one angling into the body. Shimron Hetmyer looks to pull but gets the inside edge onto his body. A single is taken as the ball deflects towards the off side.
Mohammad Shami to bowl the 19th over.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Alzarri Joseph ends the over with a good short ball! Angling it into middle and leg. Buttler ducks under it. 14 from this over and Rajasthan are well on their way to getting 180 here!
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He has now made 39 from 17 balls since Devdutt Padikkal has gone out! A low full toss on middle and leg. Buttler stays deep in the crease again and hits it in the gap towards cow corner for a boundary.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now then, Buttler is finding boundaries at regular intervals now! Fuller delivery on middle, Buttler heaves it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery on middle. Shimron Hetmyer whips it to deep square leg for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Nails a yorker on middle. Buttler manages to push it towards covers for a single.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary to start the over and Alzarri Joseph is under pressure straightaway! Back of a length, around off. Buttler stays deep in his crease and slams it straight down the ground for a boundary.
Alzarri Joseph comes back into the attack. His first over went for 13 runs.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A short-length ball, outside off. Buttler slaps it to long off for a single. 18 from the over, can Rajasthan reach 180 here?
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Third boundary of the over and exactly the over Rajasthan and Buttler needed! Dayal goes full and outside off yet again. Buttler this time gets his bat on it and slices it to the left of backward point for a boundary.
16.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A yorker-length delivery and outside off. Buttler looks to get his bat on it but misses.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty for Jos Buttler but he is lucky here yet again! Credit to him though as he has hung in there. It is a very full delivery, outside off. Buttler looks to slice it away. He gets a thick outside edge and the ball goes past the short third man fielder, Alzarri Joseph who fails to get down in time.
16.3 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery, around off. Buttler hits it straight to covers.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ohh...luck is surely going Buttler's way here! Back of a length, around off. Buttler slaps it towards long off. Pandya there tries to settle under it but he slips and the ball goes over him towards the long off fence.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Once again, Jos Buttler with a miscued shot. However, he gets a boundary. Short delivery on middle. Probably a slower ball and Buttler is early on the pull shot. The ball goes aerially towards deep square leg. Rashid runs to his right and dives to stop it but fails.
Change. Yash Dayal (1/12) returns to bowl at the death.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Slower and fuller on off. Shimron Hetmyer with a solid front-foot block. Just three from the over and Rajasthan need Buttler to get going here! Rashid Khan is done with his four overs, 0 for 15. Economical.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Fires it quicker on middle. No room for the batter to work with and Shimron Hetmyer blocks it out.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single again! A flatter delivery on middle. Buttler knocks it down to long on for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Another googly that pitches on middle. Shimron Hetmyer tries to work it towards the leg side. However, he gets the leading edge towards cover-point for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) A googly on middle and flatter. Buttler goes back and pushes it to long on for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Buttler drives it straight to the cover fielder in the ring.
