Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) Four!
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Great work by Riyan Parag in the deep!
13.2 overs (1 Run) Ashwin drags it down again on middle. Miller pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side on middle. Pandya punches it to long on for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss, outside off. Pandya pushes it towards extra cover for a single. He asks for a no ball to the umpire but the umpire says it is a fair enough ball.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Angling into leg. A length delivery this and Miller looks to clip it away. He gets the inside edge of his blade onto his pads and the single is taken as the ball rolls towards the off side.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Obed McCoy with a slower one at 120.9 kph. Pandya drives it to long off for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Bangs it short on off. Miller pulls it firmly towards deep square leg for a single.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) In the air but in the gap! A length delivery, outside off. Miller goes inside-out over towards the extra-cover region and the batters run two as the ball falls in the gap.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Obed McCoy starts with a delivery on the shorter side, around off. Miller dabs it to point.
Obed McCoy gets a change of ends. His first over went for 18 runs, can he redeem himself?
11.6 overs (1 Run) Yes. he does! A flatter one and slightly short on off. Miller goes back and cuts it towards deep cover for a single. 80 needed now from 48 balls!
11.5 overs (1 Run) A carrom ball on middle. Pandya flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. Can Ashwin end the over well?
11.4 overs (1 Run) Ashwin bowls it a bit slower on leg. Miller leans forward and pushes it to long on for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) A fuller one on middle. Pandya drills it to long on for another single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Angling into middle again. Miller works it to long on for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) A flatter and quicker one on middle. Miller tries to work it towards the leg side. He gets the inside edge towards short fine leg.
Ravichandran Ashwin is back on. 2-0-21-0 are his figures so far. A slip in place for Miller...
10.6 overs (1 Run) Krishna bowls a short ball again and this time angling into leg. Miller looks to pull but misses. The ball hits his body and a leg bye is taken as the ball rolls towards the leg side. 85 needed now from 54 balls!
10.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side again, around off. Pandya rides the bounce and pushes it to covers for a single.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pandya watches his innings on the big screen, the innings he played the last time against Rajasthan and now follows it with a boundary! Back of a length, outside off. Pandya looks to cut but gets the thick outside edge. The ball races away towards the third man fence for a boundary. 100 up, Gujarat are ahead in this game at the moment!
10.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Pandya punches it to covers.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Angling into middle and leg. Miller works it to fine leg for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Krishna starts the new spell with a lovely delivery! Lands it on a good length and the ball straightens after pitching. Miller looks to defend it but the ball beats the outside edge of his blade.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 13.5 overs, Gujarat Titans, chasing a target of 189, are 125/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Everything related to Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live score. Do check for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.