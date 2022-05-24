Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boom! 14 from the last three balls and there is a momentum shift now.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy! Sai Kishore does his best to deceive the batter but an outside edge saves Padikkal. A premeditated charge from the batter, seeing that Kishore fires it full and wide outside off. Devdutt Padikkal is beaten in flight, still throws his bat at it and edges it wide of the keeper and short third man for a boundary.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Out of here! This shot will help in releasing some pressure. Fuller and on middle, turning in, Devdutt Padikkal again finds it in his range and smokes it over wide long on for a maximum.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker and fuller, around leg, Buttler knocks it down to long on for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Too full and way wide outside off, Jos leaves it alone. 100 up!
13.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter on middle, Devdutt Padikkal goes on the back foot and punches it through mid-wicket for a run.
DRINKS! Gujarat have managed to take the big wicket of Sanju Samson who was looking in supreme touch and since then the scoring rate has dipped a bit. However, Jos Buttler is still there and there is a lot of batting to follow. Gujarat will need wickets here to restrict Rajasthan to under 180 otherwise things can drift away from them in the death overs.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off, Padikkal stays back and wrists it through square leg for a run.
12.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off, Padikkal stays back and plays it down to point.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off, Buttler clears his front leg for a big heave but only drags it down to wide long on for one. Jos is struggling here for timing.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) IN THE AIR... Safe! Hardik Pandya surprises the batter with a half-tracker, around middle, Buttler top-edges his attempted pull shot and it flies to fine leg. Shami charges across to his right but it falls in front of him. They take two runs.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Delivers it on a good length around middle, Devdutt Padikkal stays back and taps it down to covers for a quick run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slips a length ball down the leg side, Devdutt Padikkal tries to glance but misses.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Oohhh...this one stays a bit low. Hardik puts it on a length around off, Devdutt Padikkal keeps his eyes glued to the ball and does well to block it out.
The skipper, Hardik Pandya comes on to bowl now.
11.6 overs (1 Run) 9 from the over! Shortish and around off, Devdutt Padikkal strokes it past the sliding cover fielder for a single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Arm ball around middle and leg, Buttler presents a straight bat and it takes the inner edge. The ball rolls through square leg and they take a run.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Too full and outside off, it's drilled down to long off for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, punched from the back foot to short cover.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Skidding away from the batter, outside off, Devdutt Padikkal goes back to cut but misses.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nails it! Full and flighted, around off, Devdutt Padikkal finds it in his range. He sits down and smashes it in front of square on the leg side for a biggie.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker through the air, short and around middle, Padikkal hangs back and forces it through mid-wicket for one. Another tidy over, just 3 runs from it.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Googly around middle and leg, Buttler moves back and nudges it behind square leg for a run.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter on off, Devdutt Padikkal goes back and hits it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten comprehensively. A googly around off, Devdutt Padikkal stays inside the crease as he attempts to play inside the line. Gets beaten.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, Devdutt Padikkal stays back and taps it down to backward point.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted and around off, Jos Buttler sweeps it through to fine leg and picks up a single.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 13.5 overs, Rajasthan Royals are 115/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Everything related to Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live score. Do check for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.