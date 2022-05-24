Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious shot! Boult overpitches, around off. Gill lunges forward and creams it through covers for a boundary.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky for Gill but such has been this game so far, batters have been pretty lucky! Boult comes 'round the wicket and lands on a length angling into middle. Gill looks to push it towards the off side but is cramped for room. He gets the inside edge and the ball goes over the stumps and past the diving Samson for a boundary at fine leg.
4.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Wade pushes it towards mid off with soft hands and takes a single.
4.2 overs (2 Runs) A fuller delivery on middle. Wade drives it to mid on where the fielder misfields and the batters run two.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery and Wade punishes it! Shorter-length delivery angling into middle and leg. Nice friendly height for Wade to pull and he does that to a great effect, in the gap towards the square leg fence.
Will Trent Boult bowl an extra over in his opening spell? The answer is yes. The Kiwi is steaming in again...
3.6 overs (1 Run) WHAT A STOP! Jos Buttler is on fire in this match. Saves three runs with his athleticism here. Fuller and around off, Wade drills his drive through the line and it scoots away. Buttler dives across to his right from mid off and saves a certain boundary. One run taken, two in total from this over, outstanding from Krishna.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Krishna drifts on the pads. Gill works it towards deep backward square leg for a single.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Four dots in a row now! Full delivery on middle. Gill skips down the track but ends up hitting it straight to mid off.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Angling on middle and a fullish length this time. Gill nudges it to square leg.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Nice sound off the bat! Shortish length around off. Gill punches it towards the cover fielder.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Gill works it towards mid-wicket.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wade is off to a quick start here! A fullish delivery angling into middle and leg. Wade flicks it through mid-wicket for a lovely boundary.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! An edgy boundary for Wade but in the end, his soft hands have saved him. Boult with a length delivery, around off. Wade looks to push at it but gets the thick outside edge. He plays it with soft hands and the ball goes between the first slip and the second slip fielders for a boundary.
2.4 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery, around off. Wade drives it without much timing towards mid off. Buttler there moves to his left swiftly and stops it. Fires a direct hit as well but Wade is well inside his crease.
2.3 overs (2 Runs) Drifting on the pads. Wade clips it towards deep backward square leg for a couple.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, on off. Wade blocks it out.
2.1 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery on middle. Gill clips it to fine leg for a single.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ends the over with another boundary! A Short ball on off. Wade pulls it aerially towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary. A decent over till the 5th ball has gone for 14 runs in the end.
1.6 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Bonus runs for Gujarat! It is full and down the leg side. It is swinging and goes further away from Samson as he dives to his right. Wade though was looking to flick it but misses and Gujarat get five bonus runs as the ball races away towards the fence at fine leg.
Matthew Wade is hurt after taking a blow on his left elbow. It's bruised and the physio has come out.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Ouch! That's nasty. Back of a length, on off. Wade looks to pull but misses and the ball hits him on the elbow.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, around off. Wade defends it behind square on the off side.
1.3 overs (1 Run) In the air...but safe! Back of a length, on off. Gill looks to work it towards the leg side. He closes the face of his blade early and the ball goes off the leading edge towards the right of the cover fielder. Yashasvi Jaiswal moves across to his right and dives but fails to get a hand on it. A single taken.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Gill is underway with a boundary as well! It is short and outside off. Gill frees his arms and cracks it through wide mid off for a boundary.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Krishna just like Boult starts with a short delivery and it is outside off. Gill leaves it alone.
Prasidh Krishna to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Tight line to end the over! A fantastic start from Boult! He serves a length ball, on off and Wade blocks it out solidly.
0.5 over (0 Run) Lands on a good length and outside off. Wade decides to leave it alone.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Wade opens his account with a boundary and Gujarat are underway! Short and wide outside off. Wade cuts it over point for a boundary.
0.3 over (0 Run) Fuller in length, on off. Wade blocks it out.
Who will bat at number 3? Gujarat have not thrown in any surprise. It's Matthew Wade. Two slips waiting...
0.2 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Trent Boult strikes with his second ball and Saha, the Powerplay enforcer for Gujarat is gone for a duck! Back of a length again, around off and it is angled across the batter. Saha looks to work it towards the leg side. However, the angle of the ball takes the outside edge of his blade and it goes towards Samson behind the stumps. He takes an easy catch and Trent Boult draws first blood.
0.1 over (0 Run) Boult starts with a back-of-a-length delivery, around off. Saha rides the bounce and punches it towards cover-point.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, Gujarat Titans, chasing a target of 189, are 54/1. The live updates of Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live score, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.