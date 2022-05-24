Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
0.4 over (4 Runs) Four!
0.3 over (0 Run) Watchful from Jos! Shami hurls across a length ball, close to off and it shapes away off the seam, Buttler watches the line and shoulders arms.
0.2 over (1 Run) Rajasthan are away! Back of a length, around middle and angling in, Yashasvi Jaiswal works it behind square leg and opens his account with a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Shami begins from 'round the wicket for the left-hander. He angles in a length ball around middle and leg, Yashasvi Jaiswal tries to flick but misses. It clips his pads and drops next to the pitch.
We are all set to begin! The two umpires make their way out to the middle. The Gujarat players make their way out to the middle as well and they are greeted with a big roar from this jam-packed Eden Garden crowd. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the openers for Rajasthan. Mohammad Shami has the new cherry in his hand. Here we go...
We are in the City of Joy, folks! It's a fresh pitch and we might see a fresh approach from both these teams today. They have power-hitters in their lineup and they will need them to shine tonight as Eden Gardens has seen 16.7 sixes per game since 2018.
Rashid Khan comes up for a quick chat. The Afghan says that it's a great opportunity for them, to play in Qualifier 1. Adds that they want to keep everything simple. Further says that as a team they want to learn from their mistakes and enjoy the game. Tells that he has played in the playoffs before and in one final, and that experience will help him in this game. States that it's all about enjoying the game and giving 100 per cent. Shares that he was missing his line and length in the first few games, so he focused on that, worked on target bowling, and that's how he got better. Feels that they have played enough cricket all around the world, so they just need to adjust as soon as possible to the conditions, and most of the players have played here before. Hopes that they will do that quickly.
Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan, says that they have done quite well batting first and tells that it looks like a decent wicket. Adds that it is important to focus on this game and it is important to keep the emotions aside and focus on cricket. Mentions that they have been playing good cricket and they just need to continue that and keep it simple. Informs that they are playing an unchanged XI.
Hardik Pandya, the skipper of Gujarat, says they want to bowl first as the pitch looks like a decent one to bat on. Adds that there have been no games here in the last few months, so it will be good to know what you are chasing. Shares that they reached safely here and they have prepared well. Mentions that they want to treat this game as a simple one and not create demons in their heads. Wants his team to make sure that the intensity is high and that they are aware of what the situation demands. Informs about the only change as Lockie Ferguson gets replaced by Alzarri Joseph.
Rajasthan (Unchanged Playing XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C) (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy.
Gujarat (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph (In place of Lockie Ferguson), Mohammad Shami.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Gujarat. They have elected to BOWL first.
Pitch Report - Matthew Hayden is down for the pitch report. He says that the ground is magnificent but it is not big. Tells that the pitch has a lot of grass cover and quicks will come into play. Adds that there is black soil here and he expects pacers to get some bounce. The Aussie reckons that there won't be much turn as it is a fresh pitch. Mentions that 170-180 will be a par score here and he expects the team winning the toss to bowl first.
The forecast was worrying but the good thing is that it's not raining and the players are out on the field, going through their warm-up drills. Let's hope the conditions remain the same and we get 40 overs of uninterrupted action.
There is a slight chance of rain playing a spoilsport in the city of joy, and already two hours have been added over the originally stipulated 200 minutes of match time. In case a minimum five-over game cannot be completed, the result will be determined by a Super Over. However, the standings of the league stage will be considered in determining the winner if the playing conditions do not allow even the Super Over to take place. The rain threat is not that alarming, and in all possibilities, we shall have a full game. Let's hope that our not-so-beloved friend, i.e. rain, stays away.
Gujarat came out on top in the group stage game between these two teams earlier in the season. Will the same story continue tonight? Or will Rajasthan avenge that defeat and book a place in the final for the first time since the inaugural season?
Rajasthan, on the other hand, looked like one of the most complete outfits right from the start of the tournament, and their final position at the end of the league stage was almost on the expected lines given the strength of their squad. Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal have been outstanding with bat and ball respectively, but the form of Buttler in the second half of the season will be a bit of concern. However, the stage is big and expect big players from both teams to bring their A-game in this crunch game.
Gujarat were the table-toppers in the group stage and were the one team that truly played like a team this season. Their bowling was always going to be their stronger suit, but the way their batting group has stepped up has been pleasantly surprising for many. The top order and especially the number 3 spot is still a concern, but the likes of David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan have timed and again proved their worth with the bat to show the never-say-die attitude of this team. Hardik Pandya, the skipper, has also played a key role with his all-round abilities and captaincy and let's see how they go about their business in this big game.
Hello and a very warm welcome to Qualifier 1 of the 2022 season of the Indian T20 League where Gujarat will lock horns against Rajasthan at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. These two have been the best teams of the season and are rightly contesting for a direct place in the summit clash. The losing team though won't be knocked out and will enjoy the perks of finishing in the top two by unlocking yet another shot in Qualifier 2. That said, both sides would want to avoid the longer route to the grand finale. Fasten your seatbelts and get ready for a thrilling ride as both teams come out all guns blazing this evening.
