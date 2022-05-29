Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) A googly on the shorter side. Gill pushes it to long on for a single. 6 runs off the over. Gujarat are keeping the required run rate in check. The stand moves to 31 now. 77 needed in 60 balls.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) A loopy ball, on middle. Gill laps it to fine leg for a brace.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Flights it down the lelg side, it spins back into Pandya who gets low and plays around the corner for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed to covers.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Gill works it with gentle hands to mid-wicket for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball, on leg. Pandya forces it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
DRINKS! The game is in the balance or porbably a little towards Gujarat. They though will need this pair to bat for longer. The wicket is getting a little tough and it is not going to be easy for the new man coming in. Rajasthan on the other hand, have to break this stand and quickly. Is there another hero in their team who would rise to the occasion?
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fortunate but valuable boundary for Gujarat! A length ball, outside off, this one doesn't bounce much! Gill tries to square cut but gets a thick inside edge, past the stumps and the diving keeper to fine leg for a boundary. 83 needed in 66 balls.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Length and on top of off. Pandya wrists it to long on for a run.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Short in length and outside off. Pandya throws the kitchen sink at it but fails to connect.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary! This will release the pressure now! Pitched up, outside off. Pandya stays back and punches it nicely over mid off for a boundary.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Short one, outside off, this one shoots off the deck. Pandya looks to cut but misses. A half-hearted appeal follows but nothing given.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, on a length. Gill eases it to long on for a run.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Pushes it fuller and quicker, Pandya knocks it to cover.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Dropped! Hard one though! A loopy ball, outside off. Gill comes down the track and tries to go downtown but splices it over covers. Shimron Hetmyer runs back and tries to take over his head but the ball drops way ahead of him. A single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and outside off. Pandya slaps it through covers for a single. There were two players inside the ring but hits past them.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, drilled down to long on for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off. Gill smashes it hard but straight to the man at covers.
7.1 overs (0 Run) A leggie, tossed up, around off. Gill skips down to go big but ends up working it to covers.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one on the pads. Gill chips it to deep square leg for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Angles a full ball on off, it is pushed to mid off for a sharp single. Good running.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off. Gill pulls it along the ground and to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg. Gill hits it back to the bowler.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off, too wide and Pandya slaps it to sweeper cover for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) McCoy hits the hard length straightaway, on middle. Pandya looks to play over the keeper but fails to connect.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice way for Gujarat to end the over! Tossed up, too full and angling on the pads. Gill gets on his knee and sweeps it through square leg for a boundary. At the end of the Powerplay, Gujarat are 31/2. 100 runs needed in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Slides it on the pads, it is flicked to square leg for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Flights this one, on middle. Pandya prods to defend it.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle. Gill hits it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) A quicker one, fuller and around middle and leg. Gill defends with his pad and bat together.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A full ball, on the pads. Gill works it to square leg.
