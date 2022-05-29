Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
8.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Sai Kishore b Hardik Pandya.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Pandya hits the deck and serves it outside off. Buttler cuts it aerially and to deep cover who collects it on a bounce. A single.
DRINKS! Rajasthan are off to a good start! The platform is laid for them to put on a really good total on the board. They would hope, both Buttler and Samson who have their eye in can continue. Gujarat on the other hand, need one of these two to fall or they well might be chasing a big total again. An interesting passage awaits.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Just five singles off the over then! Slides one around middle, it is hit to deep mid-wicket for one more.
7.5 overs (1 Run) A googly but was on the length. Samson reads it and wrists it to mid-wicket for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, just outside off. Buttler punches it to deep cover for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Superb delivery! A slower one, length and outside off. Buttler waits on the back foot to cut but misses it.
7.2 overs (1 Run) A loopy ball, on off. Sanju steps across and drives it to the right of long off for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. Jos pushes it past point for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A quick single to end the over! Full and on off, it is pushed away to mid off and Buttler takes a risky but successful single.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in a row! Short in length and outside off. Buttler cuts it hard and past point for a boundary. He is finding his rhythm.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! JUST OVER! Lockie pitches it up, outside off. Buttler gets underneath and smashes it over mid off where Pandya leaps but it speeds over and into the fence.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off, steep bounce there. Buttler frees his arms and slashes at it but fails to connect.
6.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, outside off. Samson pushes it off the splice and to sweeper cover for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Good shot but for no run! Overpitched and outside off. Samson drives it but straight to the man at mid off.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over! Good over by Rashid other than the first ball misfield! Darted on the pads, it is flicked to short fine leg. At the end of the Powerplay, Rajasthan are 44 for 1.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Just a single! Quicker again, floats it on middle. Samson turns it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) A quicker one, length and outside off. Samson drops it in front of covers. No run.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, length and on middle. Buttler hangs back and nudges it to square leg for one more.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on middle. Samson tucks it past mid-wicket for a single.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! Flatter and outside off Samson punches off the back foot to covers where Sai Kishore fails to stop it and allows it through for a boundary. Not what Pandya will like it.
