Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
GUJARAT IT IS! The new team, the new entrant manages to lift the trophy in the first year itself. Outstanding display from them. Just brilliant. They were the best team in the tournament and they have shown why! For the third time they have managed to beat Rajasthan in this edition and this win is probably the most convincing and the sweetest.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shubman Gill hits the glory runs! There is a new name on the Indian T20 League trophy and it belongs to Gujarat! Short in length and on middle. Gill pulls it all the way over deep square leg for a biggie. He removes his helmet and jumps in the air in delight. Miller gives him a big hug in the middle. What a tournament for Gujarat. Superb maiden outing. Gujarat win by 7 wickets and with 11 balls to spare.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, full and just outside off. Miller tries to slog-sweep but gets an inside edge to fine leg for a brace. 4 runs needed now.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, cut to deep point for a single.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, on middle. Gill turns it to square leg.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Miller is tempted to go big but resist himelf by just pushing this full ball to deep cover.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on leg. Gill tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off. Gill reverse-hits it straight to point.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) On middle, on a length. David flicks it behind square on the leg side for a couple. 9 needed now.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gujarat are edging closer! A length ball, outside off. Miller looks to cut but it goes off the cue end of the bat and to third man, very fine and into the fence.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Another short ball and this time Miller lets it alone. Wide given.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Short of a length, on middle. Miller plays the pull shot with soft hands and it goes off the top edge to fine leg for a boundary.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Touch short and going across, outside off. Miller looks to cut again but misses.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, outside off. Miller cuts it hard past backward point and McCoy does the sweeping work in the deep. Two runs.
16.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, slanting on a length. Miller blocks it out.
DRINKS! This is Gujarat's game to lose now! They are cruising along and sensible cricket will do it for them from here! Rajasthan on the other hand, need something special. They need a couple of wickets quickly. Do they have it in them to pull this off? The final passage of play coming up.
15.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads. Miller works it to through mid-wicket for a single. 12 runs off the over. Just 22 needed now. Gujarat are smelling a win here.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Six of the third ball and singles now will do for Gujarat! On middle, nudged to mid-wicket for a run.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ashwin was kept behind for left-handers and he gets a surprise gift from Miller! Too full and on off. Miller swings across and hits it high and over mid-wicket for a biggie.
15.2 overs (1 Run) A carrom ball, short again, on off. Gill pushes it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 100 up for Gujarat!
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running! Drops it short and on the pads. Gill flicks it with soft hands to mid-wicket and comes back for the second.
Match Reports
