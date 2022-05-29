Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
It was Rajasthan though who got off to a good start as their top three had laid the foundation for a score of above 150. However, once Samson fell, it was a procession. They kept losing wickets one after the other and just could not recover. A few of their batters got off to starts but none went on to make it big and that is what cost them. Rajasthan have ended with a score well below par.
End of an excellent bowling display from Gujarat and they will feel, one part of the job is done! Outstanding captaincy from Pandya, he was brilliant with his changes and the field placements and his side responded well.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! What a delivery to end the innings! The previous one was served wide but Shami targets this one around off, too full. Parag tries to squeeze it out but misses and the ball shatters the off stump. Rajasthan end at 130//9.
19.5 overs (0 Run) A wide yorker, outside off. Parag fails to jam it out.
19.4 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Parag wants to keep the strike and McCoy in the process gives away his wicket. Full and on off. Parag drives it straight and Shami half-stops it with his boot. The ball deflects and goes to long off. Riyan Parag was always running back for the second but McCoy was too late to come for the second run. An easy run out at the bowler's end.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is why Parag was not taking the singles! Short of a length and outside off. Parag slashes and clears infield, hits it over point for a boundary.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) A good throw and McCoy was in trouble! Full and on leg. Parag whips it to deep square leg and calls for two. Wade's throw is wide of the bowler and McCoy makes his ground.
19.1 overs (0 Run) NO RUN! A length ball, on middle. Parag hangs back and forces it to long on. Doesn't take the single.
18.6 overs (0 Run) No runs taken! A length ball, on middle, it is pulled away to deep square leg. Riyan Parag wants the strike for the last over and hence ignores the single.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, pushed to covers for a single.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Brilliant from Dayal! A widish yorker, outside off. Parag fails to squeeze it out and the ball lobs over around the corner on the leg side.
18.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. McCoy swings across and the top edge takes it to third man who is standing very fine. A single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Short ball, slanting on leg. McCoy takes his eyes off as he looks to pull but fails to connect.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Too full and outside off. Parag jams it out to long off for a single.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 16 runs off the over! Much needed for Rajasthan! Good shot from Obed McCoy! Floats it outside off, across Obed McCoy who kneels and slog-sweeps it flat and over deep square leg for a biggie.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, punched to long off for one more. Thinks of not taking the run initially there but they stride across.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Obed McCoy punches it to deep cover for a single. It solely depends on how much Riyan Parag scores from here.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Flatter ball, slower again, outside off. Trent Boult dances down the track and again mistimes his shot. Hits it to long off where Rahul Tewatia this time takes well ahead of the ropes. Sai Kishore offers no pace at all here and Boult fails to power it.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Miller misjudged it completely there. Full and on off. Boult goes downtown and hits it to long on. David Miller trackback and takes it but loses his sight and runs over the fence and a biggie results.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) In the air and falls safely! Tossed up, full and outside off, pace-off. Boult skips down and looks to heave it but splices it in a vacant deep extra-cover region for a brace.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Trent mistimes his swing across and hits it to mid on for a quick single. Rashid Khan dives to his left and parries it away to mid off but no advantage is taken by the batters.
16.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, fuller and Parag flicks it to deep mid-wicket only for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Boult strokes it to deep cover for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is hit to deep mid-wicket for a run.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, angling on middle, at 148 clicks. Boult somehow pushes it to mid on and calls for a quick single. Rashid slides to his left, and hits the bulls eye at the bowler's end but Boult was in.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full and slanting on leg, Riyan whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.6 overs (0 Run) First over for Sai Kishore and he ends with a wicket and giving away just 4 runs! Excellent stuff! Tossed up, around off. Blocked out.
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND TAKEN! Miller takes it. He doesn't drop any! It is getting tougher and tougher for Rajasthan to even think about 140 from here on! Kishore tosses it up, slower and around off. Ashwin puts his skates on and comes down the track to go downtown but fails to time it well and only gets elevation on it. It goes to long on where David Miller holds onto it.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Angling on the pads. Parag nudges it to deep mid-wicket for one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Slower, shorter and on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off. Parag punches it to long off for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) An arm ball, on middle, eased down to long on for a single.
