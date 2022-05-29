Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Another single to end! Fuller and on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Quick run! Length and on off, Miller guides it towards short third man and gets to the other end. A single taken.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Uppish but just wide! Only 36 needed in now 32. A slower one on off, this is hit uppishly but wide of the fielder at mid off for a boundary.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Miller misses out! Good length, shorter and outside off, this is slapped hard to covers.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Just wide! Gill has had luck on his side in this innings. Maybe he is the man? This is on a length and around off, it lands and moves away. Gill pushes at it, it goes off the outer half wide of point for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, Miller pushes this down to long on and takes one.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end an exceptional spell by Chahal. 4-0-20-1 for him. The last ball is shorter and outside off, this is guided through point for one.
13.5 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to cover.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) Miller is off the mark! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for two.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up on off, blocked.
David Miller is the new man in.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Chahal celebrates by pointing out to himself, indicating he is the man. He has got the huge wicket for his side but is it too little too late? Well, Rajasthan do have a sniff now. 45 needed in 40. This is a beauty of a delivery. A gem. This lands on middle, slower through the air, it lands and then spins away. Pandya looks to push at it with hard hands, it goes off the outside edge and straight into the hands of Yashasvi Jaiswal at first slip. Can they get another one quickly now? Pandya is furious as he was walking off, he was disappointed with Gill for not running the third run on the last ball which would have meant he would have been off strike.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Two again! Down the leg side, Pandya plays the paddle sweep, it goes fine on the leg side for two.
Change. Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl his last over.
12.6 overs (0 Run) 7 from the over then! A good one according to how the game is going! On the pads, this is worked to short fine leg.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter, Pandya moves across and slaps it down to long on for one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) There was a half chance there! Angled into the pads, Gill looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Boult is appealing as the batters go for a run. The ball goes towards point where the fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Easy two! Runs needed under 50 now! Fuller and outside off, this is hit through extra cover for a couple.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Another run! Outside off, Pandya slaps it through point and gets to the other end. Just the 51 needed now.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and outside off, Pandya cuts it through point for a couple.
Trent Boult to end his spell now.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Shorter and outside off, Gill cuts it past point for two. A very expensive start for Ashwin.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Slows it up and bowls it well wide outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! The 50-run stand is up and this could well be the stand which wins Gujarat the cup! He makes room, this is bowled full and on the pads. It is whipped over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky, that is very cheeky! Well played too! Shorter and outside off, Pandya cuts, he plays it very late and down to the third man fence.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Gill works it through mid-wicket for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed down to long off for one. Good sensible batting will do it.
Will we see Ravichandran Ashwin now? Yes, he comes to bowl now.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A single and Pandya keeps strike! On middle, this is pushed back towards the bowler. He only manages to get a hand to it, it goes down to long on for one.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Almost an edge! That was a risky shot! This is on middle, Pandya looks to guide it down to third man but is beaten. Not enough room to play that shot. Gets lucky.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is pushed to covers.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been smacked! Did it with the ball earlier on and now with the bat! Length and outside off, this is smacked through covers for a boundary.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Just wide! Shorter and on middle, Gill pulls it hard, it goes uppishly but just to the right of deep mid-wicket for two. Hetmyer does well there.
