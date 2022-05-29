Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The dangerous Hetmyer falls and just as the momentum seemed to be shifting, Pandya strikes. Now 140 looks far away. Hetmyer was the one Rajasthan were depending on for them to finish well. Pandya, the skipper is leading from the front here. 3 for him. Shorter and on the pads, Hetmyer closes the face of the bat early, this goes off the leading edge back to Pandya who takes it. Heis ecstatic.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely plcacement! Really nicely played! Shorter and outside off, Hetmyer waits and guides it past point for a boundary. Second boundary in the over and could this be the momentum changing over?
14.4 overs (0 Run) Good response! Hetmyer makes room and Pandya follows him with a short one. Hetmyer looks to ramp it but misses.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is much-needed, much, much-needed. A few more would be welcome for Rajasthan. Length and on off, this is lofted over mid off for a boundary.
14.2 overs (1 Run) On the bounce! Shorter and on the body, Ashwin pulls it but one the bounce to fine leg for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, Hetmyer pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
Drinks! Gujarat are on top of this game right now. They have done really well to push Rajasthan backward and the wicket of Buttler has added pressure on them. Their lower order hasn't been tested much and they have to step up tonight.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a brilliant spell by Khan! 4-0-18-1 for him. On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! One more googly, this lands on off and then spins away. Defended.
13.4 overs (0 Run) That is a beauty! That has turned a long way. This lands on middle and then spins away. Hetmyer is beaten as he tries to block.
13.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is kept out.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this time it is the googly, it is hit down to long on for one.
13.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Ashwin is in but he did not pick that one. This lands on off, it is the leg spinner, it turns away. Ashwin looks to flick thinking it is the googly but misses. Saha whips the bails off and appeals. It is referred but replays show that Ashwin is in.
Stumping appeal! UltraEdge shows no bat there. The replay shows Ashwin had his foot grounded and he survives.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end then! Outside off, Ashwin guides it down to third man for one.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Yet another good short one. Hetmyer looks to pull but it goes more off the splice towards mid-wicket for one.
12.4 overs (0 Run) A really good bumper on middle, Hetmyer evades it.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into the middle pole, this is worked to mid-wicket for one. He is off the mark.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Aswhin pushes it to covers.
Ravichandran Ashwin comes in now. One slip in place.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! That is the blow Rajasthan could not afford at this moment and the one Gujarat were looking for. They are all over Rajasthan at the moment who are in deep, deep, trouble! Length and outside off, Buttler looks to guide it down to third man with an opened face of the bat. It goes off the outside edge and into the hands of Saha. Now 150 looks far, far away.
11.6 overs (0 Run) A lot of turn there! End of a brilliant over from Rashid! This lands on middle and then spins away. Hetmyer is beaten as he tries to block.
Shimron Hetmyer is the new man in.
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Devdutt Padikkal's struggle comes to an end and Rajasthan in deep trouble now! This is short and outside off, spins away. Extra bounce after it lands. Padikkal looks to cut but it goes more off the top edge and into the hands of the point fielder.
11.4 overs (1 Run) A full toss on middle, Buttler eases it down to long on for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Devdutt Padikkal pushes it through covers for one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is clipped through square leg for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) This lands short! Shorter and on middle, this one spins away. It is pulled uppishly but on the bounce to the long on fielder for one.
Change in bowling! Rashid Khan is back into the attack.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A leg bye to end which means Devdutt Padikkal is still not off the mark! On the pads, Padikkal looks to flick but misses, it htis the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Outstanding stuff from Pandya! Good speed too! Shorter and on middle, Padikkal looks to pull by making room but is beaten for pace.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Pressure building on Padikkal! Length and on middle, he steps out and looks to hit it hard but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler. Pandya is hitting the right lengths. Not easy to hit off those lengths.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is chipped down to long on for only one.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Really good length from Pandya! Good length and on off, Buttler pushes it to covers.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Length and on off, Buttler opens the face of the bat and guides it past point. The fielder in the deep, runs to his left, slides and keeps it down to two.
