Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) No it does not but could have! It was short and wide outside off, Pandya slaps it hard but finds the man at cover. A little to the left or the right and would have been a boundary.
4.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another wide! Down the leg side yet again. Pandya looks to flick but misses. Will the extra ball cost Rajasthan?
4.5 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short this time and on middle, blocked. Can Boult end this over well now?
4.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, this is clipped to mid-wicket. Good timing.
4.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Wided! well wide outside off, he was probably looking to get the ball back in. It goes on with the arm. Left alone.
4.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Wade goes now! Boult was generating pressure by serving some probing deliveries and now gets the reward. Slants a length ball, on the pads. Wade flicks it uppishly and hits it straight in the hands of Riyan Parag who is standing at short mid-wicket. Rajasthan with the best possible start.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce! Shorter and around off, this one takes off after landing. Wade looks to push at it but is beaten.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, shorter, this is guided through point for one.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Wade misses out! That is a full toss on the pads, Wade flicks but to mid-wicket. End of a big over though for Gujarat. Releases the pressure that was built early on. 109 needed in 96.
3.5 overs (0 Run) That is a crowd catch! Fuller and outside off, Wade jams it out towards cover.
3.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! This is the risk of bowling around the wicket. This ends up on the pads of Wade. He loves the pick-up shot, sends it sailing over the fine leg fence. 11 from the over with two balls to go.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Angled into the pads, Wade works it to mid-wicket.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again and on off, defended.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good comeback! This one shapes back in a long way from outside off, there is also extra bounce. Wade defends it by taking one hand off the handle.
3.1 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! That is a poor delievery! All the pressure that was built has been let off! This is short and down the leg side. Wade looks to pull but misses. It keeps swinging away. Samson dives, he does get a glove to hit but can't stop it. Bonus runs. Can't afford that with the amount of runs they are defending.
2.6 overs (0 Run) That is brilliant from Boult! A maiden from him and the pressure is building slowly now. Good length and on middle, this is pushed back to the right of the bowler who dives and makes a half-stop. Stops a run.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Slashes and misses! Extra bounce! Shorter and outside off, Gill throws his bat at it but is beaten.
2.4 overs (0 Run) On off, defended soldily. This is a really good over from Boult so far.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Boult felt it was a catch! Replays show it did hit the ground. Fuller and on off, this one tails back in. Gill looks to drive, he gets an inside edge onto the ground and the onto the boot. It lobs over the bowler who leaps but it lands behind him.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Well timed but to the fielder! Shorter and on off, Gill guides it to point.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is guided to point.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Good pace from Krishna and a perfect over for him! On a length and outside off. Wade punches it straight to point.
1.5 overs (2 Runs) Short in length and outside off. Wade steers it over backward point for a brace.
1.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED 'EM! What a peach of a delivery this is! A perfect start for Rajasthan! A length ball, around off, it lands and nips back in sharply. Saha stays back as he looks to push it away but the ball does its bit as it goes past the inside edge and rattles the stumps. Through the gate!
1.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Saha punches it to point.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In complete control! Short of a length again, outside off. Saha hangs back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. Saha always starts on the top gear.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Just the length and line Krishna needs to keep it! Short in length and outside off. Saha slashes at it but misses.
Prasidh Krishna to bowl now.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary to end the over! Fuller and on the pads. Gill whacks it behind square on the leg side for a boundary. An eventful start to the chase.
0.5 over (0 Run) On middle. Blocked out.
0.4 over (0 Run) DROPPED! Yuzvendra Chahal drops a dolly! A length ball, around leg, steep bounce there. Gill steps down and looks to flick it but goes off the inside edge and to short mid-wicket where Yuzvendra Chahal runs forward and dives but puts down a sitter.
0.3 over (1 Run) Good stop by Jaiswal! A length ball, outside off. Saha punches off the back foot to point where Jaiswal dives to his left and stops a certain boundary.
0.2 over (0 Run) Boult drags his length back and serves it short and outside off. Saha slaps it straight to point.
0.1 over (0 Run) A length ball, around off, hint of inward shape. Saha stays back and tucks it to square leg.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.3 overs, Gujarat Titans, chasing a target of 131, are 26/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Everything related to Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live score. Do check for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.