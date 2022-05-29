Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
The stage is set! The players from both teams line up in the middle for the beautiful national anthem of India. We are all set for the action now. It's a full house in Ahmedabad. The players of Gujarat now make their way out in the middle. The openers of Rajasthan - Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler are in the middle as well.
Shimron Hetmyer is up for a quick chat. He says fatherhood is challenging but fun as well. Shares that it's always a good feeling to be in the final and he will try not to replicate what happened in the last final. Adds that it is an advantage to play on the same surface but it is a brand new day, a different game and there is a little bit of pressure of the final but he will try to go out there and express himself and enjoy every moment of it.
Gujarat (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Shami, Lockie Ferguson (In for Alzarri Joseph).
Rajasthan (Unchanged playing XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy.
The captain of Gujarat, Hardik Pandya says they would have bowled first. Mentions this is a huge occasion and the support they have got in this game is great. Adds it is a chance for them to be a hero and shine. Adds the rest does help, final is a big game but they want to take it as just another game and the boys are looking forward to play. Informs they have one change, Lockie Ferguson comes in for Alzarri Joseph.
Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan says it looks a good wicket, a bit dry and they would want to bat. Adds it is a used wicket and it might help the spinners later on. States everyone is very excited and they are raring to go. Mentions they are looking forward to play in front of this magnificent crowd. Informs they are playing the same team.
TOSS - We are set for the all-important toss. Rajasthan have won the toss and they will BAT first!
PITCH REPORT - Simon Doull is pitchside. He says the pitch offers bounce and the ball sticks onto the surface a little bit. Adds that the bowlers need to bowl around short-of-a-length delivery to trouble batters. Shares that the ground is slightly shorter on one side, but not too much. Mentions that in this competition's final throughout, the team batting first has won nine out of fourteen finals. Feels that the captain winning the toss will bat fist and will look to put up runs on the board and look for a score around 180-190.
So, who holds the advantage? Yes, Gujarat have beaten Rajasthan twice in this edition but this is the first time they'll be playing here in Ahmadabad. Rajasthan on the other hand will be more familiar with the conditions after playing the game against Bangalore. So do they hold the advantage at the moment?
Rajasthan are up against Gujarat who have had a brilliant first edition. Hardik Pandya has thrived as a skipper and the others around him have really excelled too. They do not have a lot of big names but they have match winners. They have clicked as a team and have been the best unit in this edition. Also, they have faced Rajasthan twice before this encounter and beaten them both times. Can they make it three in a row? We will find out. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
When the tournament began, not many would have fancied either of Rajasthan or Gujarat to make it through to the finals but the brand of cricket the two teams have played has been fantastic. They have been two of the best sides in this year's tournament and they well and truly deserve their place in the finals. Rajasthan, after the first-ever edition, have made it to the finals for the first time. It was under the late great Shane Warne they won their first Indian T20 League title and now Sanju Samson has the chance to get his hands on that trophy. He'll also be the second youngest skipper to win this tournament. Can he do so though?
DRUMROLLS… the time has come, after 73 games of brilliant cricketing action, out of 10 teams we have two battling it out for the Indian T20 League trophy. It is Rajasthan against Gujarat in the largest stadium in the world, the Narendra Modi Stadium. It just doesn't get better than this! We are very excited, what about you'll? Hello and welcome to the coverage.
...RED-LETTER DAY...
