Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Full again, around middle. Shubman Gill skips down the pitch and knocks it wide of long on. Single taken!
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shubman Gill is on the charge! A shorter ball, outside off. Shubman Gill punches it off the back foot past cover-point for a boundary.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, around off. Shubman Gill steps down the pitch and defends it back to the bowler.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, full, outside off. Wriddhiman Saha sweeps it towards square leg for a single.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept away! A fuller ball, slower through the air, around off. Shubman Gill gets down on his knee and slog-sweeps it towards deep square leg for a boundary.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Full in length, around middle. Shubman Gill works it towards mid-wicket.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! Great use of the feet! A fuller ball, around middle. Shubman Gill shimmies down the pitch and tonks it straight down the ground for a biggie.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Very full, around middle. Shubman Gill squeezes it back to the bowler.
8.2 overs (1 Run) A full toss, around middle and leg. Wriddhiman Saha works it away towards wide of long on for a single.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is four boundaries in a row for Gujarat now! Shorter ball, outside off. Wriddhiman Saha pushes it off the back foot towards cover for a boundary.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Short, wide of off. Shubman Gill punches it off the back foot through cover for a boundary.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! A fuller ball, around middle and leg. Shubman Gill flicks it towards deep mid-wicket. Ramandeep Singh (sub) runs across, and gets his fingers to the ball, but he fails to stop the ball. It races away to the ropes. Boundary!
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! On a length, outside off. Shubman Gill slashes this one past cover-point for a boundary.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Another off-pace delivery, fuller ball, around off. Wriddhiman Saha pushes it wide of cover and takes a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, full, outside off. Wriddhiman Saha defends it towards cover.
7.1 overs (1 Run) In the air...and just short! A shorter ball, around middle. Shubman Gill pulls this towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder there, runs forward, dives but fails to get to the ball. Single taken!
6.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, around off. Shubman Gill punches it off the back foot towards long off. Single taken!
6.5 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up this time, full, outside off. Wriddhiman Saha drives it through cover-point and rotates the strike.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Spinning in, shorter ball, around off. Shubman Gill pushes it off the back foot towards sweeper cover. Single taken!
6.3 overs (1 Run) Tad fuller, quicker this time, around middle and leg. Wriddhiman Saha works it away towards square leg for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Another short ball, spinning away this time, outside off. Shubman Gill knocks it down to long off for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Kumar Kartikeya begins with a shorter ball, spinning in, around middle. Shubman Gill pushes it back to the bowler.
Strategic Break! Gujarat bossing the opening period. Wriddhiman Saha is off to yet another excellent start and Shubman Gill too has played some beautiful strokes. There is nothing much for the bowlers till now but Mumbai will look to stick to the plans and find a way for the breakthrough.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Much straighter this time, fuller ball, flatter delivery, around off. Shubman Gill taps it towards mid off for a single. He retains the strike.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, slower through the air, on the pads. Wriddhiman Saha tucks it towards square leg and takes a single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, pitched it up, around middle. Shubman Gill steps down the wicket and knocks it down to long on for a single.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Tosses it up, full, around off. Shubman Gill dances down the track and drills it past the diving fielder at mid off for a boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, fuller ball. Shubman Gill pushes it towards point.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Shubman Gill gets in the act now! He takes on the spinner! A fuller ball, slower through the air, around middle. Shubman Gill gets down on his knee and slog-sweeps this over mid-wicket for a biggie.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Gujarat Titans, chasing a target of 178, are 96/0. The live updates of Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians live score, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.