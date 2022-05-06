Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Good shot but just a single! A fuller ball, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav drives it inside-out towards deep point for a single.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, around middle and leg. Suryakumar Yadav flicks it towards deep square leg for a brace.
9.4 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, full toss outside off. Suryakumar Yadav tries to slice this one towards third man but he misses.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, around middle and off. Suryakumar Yadav clips it towards mid-wicket.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, shot! This is classic Suryakumar Yadav! A length ball, around middle. Suryakumar Yadav shuffles across and whips it over fine leg for a biggie. He has made that look so easy!
9.1 overs (1 Run) Close! A direct-hit could have been curtains for Ishan Kishan! A fuller ball, outside off. Ishan Kishan drives it towards mid off and scampers across to the other end. Hardik Pandya collects the ball, has a shy at the non-striker's end but he misses. Risky single taken at the end!
8.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, wide of off. Ishan Kishan shimmies down the pitch and cuts it towards sweeper cover for a single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. Yadav steps across and sweeps it to short fine leg for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter, staying low, on off, it is hit to long on for a single.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Lovely shot! A fuller ball, slower through the air, around middle. Ishan Kishan dances down the track gets to the pitch of the ball and heaves it high over mid-wicket for a biggie.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Tad shorter, around middle and leg. Suryakumar Yadav works it away towards deep square leg for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Rahul Tewatia begins with a fuller ball, around middle and leg. Ishan Kishan works it away towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, darting it on the pads. Ishan Kishan tucks it towards square leg for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Marginally short, around middlle. Suryakumar Yadav knocks it towards long on and takes a single. He gets off the mark.
7.4 overs (0 Run) A wrong'un, outside off, fuller in length. Suryakumar Yadav guides it towards the fielder at short third man.
Suryakumar Yadav is the new man in.
7.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Rashid Khan strikes and an excellent innings from the Hitman comes to an end. Much needed wicket this for Gujarat! Touch shorter this time, much straighter, around off. Rohit Sharma gets down on his knee and tries to reverse-sweep this but he misses and gets hit on his front pad. A huge shout for LBW, but the umpire says no! Hardik Pandya opts for a review! The replays roll in. UltraEdge confirms no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows three reds! The on-field decision has to be overturned and Rohit Sharma walks back after a really good innings.
7.2 overs (0 Run) A googly this time, shorter, around middle. Rohit Sharma pushes it back to the bowler.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, full, outside off. Rohit Sharma drives and finds the fielder at extra-cover.
Change. Rashid Khan is back on. He went for 11 runs in his first over.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Ishan Kishan stands tall and punches it off the back foot towards Rashid Khan at cover.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, wide of off. Rohit Sharma drives away from his body, but the ball goes off the bottom edge towards third man for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slower ball but down the leg side. Rohit misses his flick.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is hit to mid-wicket for a single.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fortune is favoring Mumbai here! Full ball, outside off. Kishan looks to push without any foot movement and it takes the inside edge and goes past the diving keeper to fine leg for a boundary.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) Comedy of errors! A shorter ball this time, wide of off. Ishan Kishan pushes it off the back foot towards cover. Rashid Khan does well to stop the ball with a dive. He throws the ball while he is on the ground and ends up hitting his own boot. The batters complete the single comfortably. Rashid Khan eventually throws the ball towards the non-striker's end but there is no one backing up there and an overthrow is taken as well!
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Pradeep Sangwan begins with a length ball, outside off. Ishan Kishan chops it towards deep cover. Two taken!
Strategic Break! A break was really needed for Gujarat here to assess their plans. Everything is going against them and they need to stop these two before they notch a huge partnership. From Mumbai's point of view, this is the start they were looking for from their openers, with Rohit Sharma taking the charge. He will hope to continue his merry way. Also, Pradeep Sangwan is into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Much fuller now, around middle and leg. Rohit Sharma flicks it to mid-wicket. Mumbai are 63 for 0 at the end of the Powerplay! This has been their best Powerplay in this season so far!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A length ball, angling in, around middle and leg. Ishan Kishan looks to flick but he misses and gets rapped on his pads. The ball rolls towards point and the batters steal a leg bye.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ishan Kishan joins the party! This will release some pressure off him, he was searching for boundaries. A length ball, outside off. Ishan Kishan punches it off the backfoot through cover-point for a boundary. Beautiful timing on that one!
5.3 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, darting it on the pads. Rohit Sharma works it away through square leg for a single.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is Rohit Sharma at his best! A length ball, outside off, at around 150 clicks. Rohit Sharma smashes it over mid-wicket. The ball goes one bounce over the ropes for a boundary.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Lockie Ferguson begins with a fuller ball, around middle, at 149.9 clicks. Rohit Sharma blocks it out.
