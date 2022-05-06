Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (0 Run) ANOTHER SWING AND A MISS! A low full toss, slower ball, outside off. David Miller once again swings his bat but he misses. Daniel Sams has defended this and he punches the air in delight! Incredible scenes here at Brabourne! Mumbai win by 5 runs!
6 runs needed off the last delivery. David Miller is on the strike.... Rohit Sharma again has a talk with Sams.
19.5 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! A slower ball once again, wide of off, fuller in length. David Miller swings his bat at it but he misses.
19.4 overs (1 Run) IN THE AIR...AND SAFE! It's all happening here! A shorter ball, around middle and off. Rashid Khan pulls this but the ball goes the top edge behind the bowler. Daniel Sams runs back, dives, but he fails to get to the ball. Single taken! 6 off 2 now.
Rashid Khan walks out to the crease. 7 runs needed in 3 balls.
19.3 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Another turn of events! What a game we are witnessing here! This is really good bowling from Daniel Sams. Another slower ball, short in length, around middle. Rahul Tewatia miscues his pull shot towards deep mid-wicket. They run the first one hard and come back for the second one. Tilak Varma there, collects the ball and throws it towards the keeper. Ishan Kishan grabs the ball and breaks the stumps. The replay shows Rahul Tewatia is short of his ground. He walks back!
A run out chance! A throw from deep mid-wicket comes to Ishan Kishan who clips the bails off and Rahul Tewatia is out of his crease here. OUT.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery! A slower ball, yorker length, wide of off. Rahul Tewatia throws his bat at it but he misses. No wide called! that's inside the tramline. Good call by the umpire.
Rohit Sharma constantly having a chat with Sams.
19.1 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, shorter, wide of off. David Miller waits for it and cuts it towards sweeper cover for a single. 8 needed off 5 balls now.
9 runs needed of the last over. Can Daniel Sams defend it?
18.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. David Miller pushes it towards deep cover and takes only a single. He retains the strike. 9 runs are needed off the last over.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! David Miller picks up the length and picks up the slower ball as well! A shorter ball, around middle. David Miller pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, on a length. Rahul Tewatia opens the face of the bat and guides it towards backward point. Another single taken.
18.3 overs (1 Run) This is good bowling from Jasprit Bumrah! A length ball, another off-pace delivery, around middle and leg. David Miller works it away towards deep mid-wicket. Only a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery! A length ball, slower in pace, around off. David Miller swings his bat at it but he gets beaten due to lack of pace.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Jasprit Bumrah goes for the yorker and serves a low full toss, around middle and leg. David Miller knocks it down to long on. They come back for the second run. There is a throw at the bowler's end. Jasprit Bumrah whips the bails off after collecting the ball but Rahul Tewatia has made his ground.
A run out chance! Tewatia looks safe here as the throw was not perfect. Not out it is.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Wide of off, marginally short. David Miller cuts it off the back foot towards deep cover for a single. He retains the strike. 20 needed off 12 balls!
17.5 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, outside off. Rahul Tewatia pushes it towards sweeper cover for a single.
Rahul Tewatia walks out now.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Mumbai still believe! There is another twist in this game. A shorter ball, outside off. David Miller looks to cut this away, but the ball goes off the under edge towards the keeper. Hardik Pandya leaves his crease and takes the keeper on. Ishan Kishan is quick to run forward. He grabs the ball and throws it directly at the striker's end with an underarm throw. The replay shows that Hardik Pandya is short of his crease. His bat was on the line.
A run out appeal! Hardik Pandya is running on the danger side. He has his bat on the line while the ball hits the bails and the big screen shows OUT.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss, darting it on the pads. David Miller flicks it away towards deep square leg. Two taken!
17.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Very full on this occasion, down the leg side. Hardik Pandya looks to flick this but he misses and gets hit on his pads. The ball rolls towards mid-wicket and the batters take a leg bye.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! PULLED AWAY! A short ball, darting it around his thigh pads. Hardik Pandya smashes it towards deep square leg for a cracking boundary.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Another full-length delivery, around middle. Hardik Pandya works it away towards mid-wicket for a single. 29 needed off 18 balls now.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up again, around middle. David Miller knocks it down to long on for a single.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy runs! Lucky boundary for Miller! A fuller ball, outside off. David Miller drives this but the ball goes off the inside edge just away from the stumps, towards fine leg for a boundary.
16.3 overs (0 Run) A fuller ball, outside off. David Miller drives it firmly towards the fielder at cover.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, around middle and leg. Hardik Pandya knocks it down to long on for a single.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! On a length, outside off. Hardik Pandya punches it off the back foot straight down the ground for a boundary.
Strategic Break! Mumbai are crawling back into this game. 40 runs needed in 24 balls and with Jasprit Bumrah's two overs remaining, Mumbai can fight hard. Hardik Pandya on the other hand, will look to take his team over the line. David Miller is the new man in.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! HIT WICKET! Oh, dear! What a bizarre way to get out! Not the way Sai Sudharsan would have liked to go back. But Mumbai won't mind that, they have got another wicket. A shorter ball, slower, outside off. Sai Sudharsan swings his but and looks to pull this but he misses due to lack of pace. Sai Sudharsan is off-balance, his bottom hand comes off the bat as well, and he ends up hitting the stumps in his follow-through.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, darting it on the pads. Hardik Pandya pulls it gently towards deep square leg. He rotates the strike.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up, outside off. Sai Sudharsan drags it with the inner half of his bat towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan looks to cut this away, but the ball goes off the under edge back to Pollard.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! On a length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan shimmies down the pitch and tonks it straight down the ground for a biggie.
15.1 overs (0 Run) No pace on that one! A fuller ball, outside off. Sai Sudharsan stays in his crease and tries to push this away but he misses.
