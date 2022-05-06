Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
18.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Tim David takes full advantage of the Free Hit! A fuller ball, around middle, in the slot again. Tim David tonks it high over long on for a biggie.
Daniel Sams comes in.
18.3 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! This is not what Mumbai needed at this time! But Gujarat have managed to grab another wicket. A full toss ball, around middle and off. Tilak Varma miscues his shot towards mid off and runs across to the other end. Hardik Pandya collects the ball and scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end. Tilak Varma is just short of his ground and he has to walk back. The umpire's also called that a no ball since it was above the waist. Free Hit coming up!
A run out appeal! Tilak Varma is short of his crease and he has to walk back. Superb throw from Hardik Pandya!
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WOW! Wonderful shot! Lockie Ferguson serves it very full, outside off. Tilak Varma drills it past mid off for a cracking boundary.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Edged...and just short! A length ball, slower ball, outside off. Tilak Varma swings his bat at it but he manages to get an outside edge which falls just short of Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps.
Lockie Ferguson to bowl out.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, down leg. Tilak Varma backs away and taps it towards point for a single. He retains the strike!
17.5 overs (1 Run) Another slower delivery, full, outside off. Tim David wanted to go over cover but he changes his shot at the end and knocks it down to long on for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Change of length this time! A shorter ball, down the leg side. Tilak Varma pulls it towards fine leg and rotates the strike.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Very full now, an off-pace delivery, around off. Tim David pushes it to long off and takes a single.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Alzarri Joseph serves a fuller ball, right in the slot, outside off. Tim David launches this over the bowler's head, straight down the ground for a 95-metre six!
17.1 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! A slower ball, on a length, outside off. Tim David looks to pull this away, but he gets beaten due to lack of pace.
Alzarri Joseph to end his spell here.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Tad shorter, around middle. Tilak Varma works it away towards deep mid-wicket. Two taken!
16.5 overs (1 Run) Margibally short again, a googly, outisde off. Tim David makes room and pushes it towards deep cover for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, around middle. Tilak Varma swivels and pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller ball, around middle. Tilak Varma heaves it wide of long on. Pradeep Sangwan runs to his left, dives, and makes an excellent stop there. Two taken! He saved two runs for his side.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller, darting it on the pads. Tim David chips it right of the bowler, towards long on for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, around middle. Tilak Varma miscues his pull shot towards long on for a single.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) In the air...but safe! A fuller ball, around offf. Tim David drives it uppishly just over cover for two runs. 14 runs off the over!
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Good shot but that's a terrific stop! Another overpitched ball, around middle. Tim David drives it powerfully straight down the ground. Rashid Khan runs from long off, dives to his right, and does well to keep the ball away from the ropes. Two taken!
15.4 overs (2 Runs) On a length, outside off. Tim David pushes it off the back foot towards sweeper cover for a brace.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Another top shot! Shorter ball, around middle. Tim David swivels and pulls it towards deep square leg for a cracking boundary.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! An overpitched delivery, around offf. Tim David shows the full face of the bat and drives it past mid off for a boundary.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! A length ball, outside off, at around 140 clicks. Tim David looks to have a push at it but he gets beaten on the outside edge.
Match Reports
- Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 18.5 overs, Mumbai Indians are 164/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. Everything related to Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians live score. Do check for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.