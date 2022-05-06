Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, pushed to mid off.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A yorker but angling down the leg side. Pandya looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal but that was missing leg. A leg bye.
Sai Sudharsan comes to the crease.
12.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Two wickets in the over and Murugan Ashwin has changed the tide in Mumbai's favour. Both the set batters are gone now. Game on! Floated ball, on a length and around off. Wriddhiman Saha looks to sweep but gets a top edge and the ball flies towards deep square leg. Daniel Sams charges forward and to his left, puts a dive and takes it. Good catch from him and Mumbai have started to believe again.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Tad short but the line is down the leg side. Saha pulls it to deep square leg for a couple.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Too full and on middle, eased down to long on for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Touch short and outside off. Saha works it to deep cover for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Pandya nudges it to deep square leg for a single.
Hardik Pandya the skipper of Gujarat comes to bat at number 3.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Mumbai finally get the breakthrough! Will this change the fortunes? Flighted ball, full and around off. Gill tries to hit the gas as he comes down the track and goes downtown but hits it off the toe end. The ball goes in the air and comes down after eternity, straight in the hands of Kieron Pollard at long on.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Six singles off the over! Length ball, on middle, Gill hits it to deep mid-wicket and will retain the strike. 72 needed in 48 balls.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball on middle. Saha steps down and whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed through covers for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A length ball, angling down on the pads. Saha misses his tuck and gets hit on the pads. An appeal mostly from Pollard for LBW but clearly going down leg. A leg bye is taken.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Shubman Gill now! His third one this season! Length ball, around middle. Gill wrists it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one on middle, it is drilled to long on for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Wriddhiman Saha! He has been in some form for Gujarat! A slower ball, full and on off. Saha pushes it to long off for a single. 100 up as well for Gujarat!
10.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Gill slaps it to deep cover for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Saha punches it to point for one more. Easy work for Gujarat right now.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller and on middle. Gill chips it in the air and to the right of the bowler for a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, tucked to mid-wicket.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle, flicked to square leg for a single.
