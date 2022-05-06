Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) A googly to end the over, on a length and around off. David hangs back and punches it to deep cover for a single.
Tim David comes to the crease now.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! This was coming, this was always coming. The pressure was building and Pollard was too defensive here. Another one floated on a length and around off, a leg-breaker. Kieron Pollard gets on his front foot as he tries to defend but plays the wrong line and the ball goes past the outside edge and knocks the off pole. Gujarat on top here.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Floated and on middle. Blocked out.
14.3 overs (0 Run) A quicker one, this one was the googly, on middle. Pollard gets forward and fails to tuck it away.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, straight on middle. Pollard punches off the back foot, back to Khan.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball, outside off, a leg breaker. Pollard gets low and tries to push it but misses.
Strategic break! Gujarat have done well to pull things back. They have grabbed three wickets and have put Mumbai under a bit of pressure with two new batters at the crease. With 6 overs still to go in the match, Mumbai will try to build a partnership and try to get to a score of over 180. Rashid Khan (2-0-15-1) comes back to bowl.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on off, pushed to the right of mid off for a quick single. Things have slowed down for Mumbai.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Four dots in a row! Too full and around off. Pollard pushes it back to the bowler.
13.4 overs (0 Run) A quick bumper, on middle. Pollard leaves it alone. The keeper does well to collect it.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle. Defended out.
13.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angling around middle and leg, was a pace-off delivery. Kieron Pollard looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal for LBW but was going down.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Attempts a yorker, on middle. Pollard whips it to deep square leg for a couple.
Lockie Ferguson (2-0-19-0) comes back to bowl.
12.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and angling across. Varma tries to play to third man but misses it.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Kieron Pollard comes down the track again and tucks this length ball to mid-wicket for a quick single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around middle. Pollard steps forward and blocks it out.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short one down the leg side. Pollard lets it through for a wide.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided to third man for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A huge appeal for LBW but height might be the issue. Short of a length and around middle and leg. Pollard looks to flick it but misses and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls to the off side and a leg bye is taken. Yes, the ball was going over the stumps.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Varma hits it to covers for a single.
Kieron Pollard walks out to bat.
11.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust and all of a sudden there are two new batters in the crease! A slower ball, full and on middle. Ishan Kishan just chips it straight in the hands of Rashid Khan who takes another easy catch at mid-wicket. A soft-dismissal. Mumbai are now 3 down!
11.5 overs (1 Run) Tilak Varma completely miscues this but it falls safely! Short in length and on middle. Varma hangs back as he tries to pull but it goes off the cue end of the bat and over square leg for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, whipped to deep square leg for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and around leg. Kishan tucks it to mid-wicket.
11.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, slower and outside off. Ishan works it to covers.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ishan Kishan will now look to take the charge. He looks set! A length ball, outside off. Kishan smashes it through covers for a boundary.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Pitched up, on off, driven to mid off.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tilak Varma is in fine form! Fuller ball, outside off. Varma shuffles across and pushes with soft hands, wide of mid off for a boundary.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) On a length and on middle. Varma works it behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs. 100 up for Mumbai.
Tilak Varma comes to the crease.
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Suryakumar Yadav knew that he has mistimed it as soon as he hits this! He has to walk back for a timid score. A length ball, around off, the ball just grips on the surface. Yadav looks to go straight down the ground but it goes off the toe end of the bat, in the air, and a comfortable catch for Rashid Khan at mid-wicket.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Kishan strokes it through point for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off. Yadav mistimes his drive to long on for one.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Mumbai Indians are 124/4. The live updates of Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians live score, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.