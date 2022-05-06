Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A review is taken by Mumbai for LBW but there was clearly an inside edge!
4.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Short of a length and on middle. Saha pulls it hard and handsomely over square leg for a biggie.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Edged away but falls in no mans land. A length ball, extra bounce there around off. Gill closes the face of the bat too early as he looks to tuck it but gets a leading edge to backward point for a single.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Angles a length ball on middle. Gill tucks it to mid-wicket.
4.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, at 140 kph. Gill keeps it out.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, angling around middle. Saha helps it away to fine leg for a single.
Jasprit Bumrah (1-0-14-0) comes back to the bowl.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on middle, pulled away behind square on the leg side for a single.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! A length ball, on off. Saha picks it up and hits it over mid-wicket for a boundary. Saha with yet another superb start.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Pace off this time, on middle, it is hit to mid-wicket.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A full ball at 142 clicks, around off. Saha tries to heave it but gets a top edge and the ball bounces just in front of the ropes, to third man for a boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle. Saha is cramped up as he tries to pull. Hits it straight to short fine leg.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed to mid off.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Starts with a full ball down the leg side. Saha misses his flick.
Riley Meredith comes into the attack.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) On middle, Gill works it away to deep square leg for a couple of runs.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off. Gill misjudges it as he tries to pull and almost drags it on but gets hit on the pads.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Angling on the pads, it is flicked to square leg for one more.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Drops it short but quicker and around off. Saha rocks back and nudges it to mid-wicket.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up again and it is hit through mid-wicket for a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle, tucked away to mid-wicket.
Murugan Ashwin comes into the attack.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Over the bowler's head! Brilliant over for Gujarat, 14 off the over. Touch fuller and on off. Saha hits it through the line and straight down for a boundary.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off. Saha defends it out.
1.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! No more defense, says Wriddhiman Saha! A length ball, straying on middle. Saha heaves it across over mid-wicket for a biggie.
1.3 overs (0 Run) This one straightens up off the deck, on a length and outside off. Saha prods and tries to push but gets beaten on the outside edge.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Full ball, outside off, hint of away shape there. Saha looks for a big-booming drive but misses it.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Width there and Saha makes the most of it! A length ball, outside off. Saha strokes it through covers for a boundary.
Who will bowl from the other end? Jasprit Bumrah it is!
0.6 over (0 Run) Excellent start for Mumbai, just a run of it! Too full and on off. Gill jams it out to mid on.
0.5 over (1 Run) Gujarat are underway! A length ball, outside off. Saha punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good start by Daniel Sams here, four dots in a row! Fuller ball around off, it is pushed to mid off.
0.3 over (0 Run) Short of a length and on middle. Saha pulls it straight to mid-wicket.
0.2 over (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, Saha punches it to the right of covers and Ashwin makes a good diving stop there.
0.1 over (0 Run) A bit of swing to start with! Full ball, swinging onto the pads. Saha misses his flick and gets hit on the pads.
